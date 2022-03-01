The ACLU Is Suing Texas to Block The Worst Anti-Trans Program in the Country

Misinformation about these treatments has circulated across the right, sometimes quite intentionally. Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, or APP, took substantial credit for Abbott and Paxton’s moves in an interview last week on Steve Bannon’s podcast, War Room. “We put together a $750,000 grassroots advocacy campaign with the War Room’s support, and we put pressure on him right before the election,” said Schilling. “It wasn’t a coincidence” that Abbott did this, he added, and it “would not have happened” without Ken Paxton and without Bannon’s War Room “posse,” who were helping APP “really make this pro-family movement more muscular.” Schilling also spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Saturday, in a breakout session with the title, “Silly Doctor! Sex Changes Aren’t for Kids.” As the Miami Herald reported, “Schilling told attendees to keep pressure on the issue, and said the ‘real bad guys’ in the culture wars of transgender rights are pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals that participate in gender reassignment surgeries for children.” This was a victory lap. The campaign to “protect kids from gender activists” was so successful, Schilling recently tweeted, Trump has parroted it.

Even before Abbott’s directive, a broader, years-long Republican effort to spread misinformation about trans health care helped fuel protests and a disinformation campaign targeting one of the few providers of mental health services and hormone treatments to children and adolescents. It led the program to disband late last year. Texas parents had been preparing for these attacks, some with “exit plans,” Brice told me this week, but many intended to stay and fight. Last legislative session, they defeated every anti-trans bill introduced—including one deeming gender-affirming care abuse—until a sports ban passed in a third special session. Notably, Paxton and Abbott issued their directives within days of their respective primaries, with both facing challenges from their right. Three of Abbott’s opponents called for another special session specifically to pass a law defining gender-affirming care as child abuse.

With the midterms looming and Republicans leaning in to attacks on trans kids, Democrats have yet to meet them with a similarly loud defense. On one level, it may be because these attacks seem so calculated that they don’t merit a response, though parents fear it’s also because liberals are just less invested in protecting trans kids. “I keep on hearing, These politicians are just using trans kids as their pawns to score political points,” Brice said. “And that’s true … and how would you feel if your child was being treated as a game? As a means to an end?” She said she was getting tired of people telling her, It’s just a political stunt. “Yes, they’re right, but it’s a political stunt that causes real harm.”