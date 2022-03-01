The ACLU Is Suing Texas to Block The Worst Anti-Trans Program in the Country

Last Saturday, in Central Texas, Marin Brice was out with her 10-year-old daughter, driving to get a treat after acting class, talking about an upcoming political protest. She explained it as simply as she could: “Our governor wants to make it so that trans kids can’t have puberty blockers—because that’s something she understands—and if anyone helps trans kids receive or get puberty blockers, they could get in trouble and can go to jail.” The protest, she said, was “because everyone thinks this is awful. And we want to let the governor know that he is wrong.” Her daughter got quiet, Brice told me, so she asked, did she understand? (Brice, out of concern for her family and their safety, asked to use a pseudonym.) She said, yes, but she also had a question. “Am I going to die?”



A few days prior, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton offered a “legal opinion” that providing medical care to treat adolescents with gender dysphoria could be “child abuse,” and Governor Greg Abbott instructed the Texas State Department of Family and Protective Services (DCFS) to immediately investigate cases of alleged “sex change” procedures, as he described them. On Tuesday, a Texas family and a psychologist filed a legal challenge to the directive, asking the district court in Travis County to block enforcement of Abbott’s order—which had warned that health care providers, educators, other “licensed professionals who have direct contact with children,” and “members of the general public” could face criminal penalties “for failure to report such child abuse”—and to block DCFS’s interpretation of the order. The plaintiffs are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Lambda Legal, and the law firm Baker Botts. (Brice’s family is not a plaintiff.) While neither Abbot nor Paxton have the authority to change Texas state law, they are attempting to shift the legal landscape, directing DCFS to conduct investigations based on the presumption that gender-affirming treatment for transgender adolescents is child abuse.

The new legal filing in Travis County shows that at least one family, the plaintiffs known as the Doe family, is already being investigated. Jane Doe, the mother of a trans child, Mary, is herself a DCFS employee, according to the filing. On February 23, after the Paxton and Abbott directives, she sought guidance from her supervisor about how the changes would impact her work. “Such clarification was important for her family as well as to her ability to perform her job at DFPS,” the filing states. “That same day, and just mere hours later, Jane Doe was placed on leave from her employment because she has a transgender daughter with a medical need for treatment of gender dysphoria.”