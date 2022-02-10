Republicans Are Already Trying to Pass as Many Anti-Trans Bills as Possible in 2022

These attacks on trans kids should be understood as interconnected with the other fronts in what’s often regarded as a resurgence of right-wing culture war—attempts to ban books, dictate school curricula, and generally align education with the Lost Cause revivalism of today’s Republican Party. A group called Save Texas Kids has railed against both “critical race theory” and “predatory gender fluidity”—and protested the Dallas gender-affirming clinic, pushing a conspiracy theory that puberty blockers were child abuse. It’s not just Maus and the 1619 Project that have been targets of bans, but also books by and about trans and nonbinary people and curricula concerning the existence of trans people, too. Groups like No Left Turn have listed anti-racist books alongside books meant to destigmatize gender nonconformity, and members of Moms for Liberty have harassed school boards in the name of banning books on race, gender, and sexuality from schools.

The crisis facing trans young people in the United States is escalating alongside a deepening assault by the right on freedom in education, voting rights, and democracy in general. With so many ongoing fights, it can leave trans kids feeling as though they are left largely dealing with this one alone, with few allies. The right, meanwhile, has the stamina to see all its multiple and interconnected political causes through. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has taken it all on: passing anti-CRT laws, anti-trans laws, and in January, launching a partnership with an out-of-state Christian college, led by the head of Trump’s 1776 Commission, to open 50 charter schools in Tennessee, part of his effort to ensure Tennessee students are “informed patriots.” Fox News treats trans issues as part of that same slate: Media Matters reports that, with dozens of copycat anti-trans bills pending in multiple states right now, Fox has given more airtime to these bills than all other national TV news outlets combined: One MSNBC show ran three segments totaling nine minutes on the sports bans; Fox aired six segments, including having Noem on for a victory lap after signing the new law.

“I really dislike when people talk about anti-transgender bills as ‘wedge issues’ or a part of the culture wars,” Skarin told me, “and I say that because these bills cause very real and very substantial harm to trans youth, who are actual people and not theoretical conversation topics.” To call this a culture war is significantly to understate its scope and its damage, though the framing is persistent—as with Governor Noem, who, as a political science professor described her in a recent profile, is “setting herself up to be a leading spokesperson on the culture wars,” promoting bills like the anti-trans sports ban in order to increase her profile and reelection odds. But this calculus goes the other way around, too. One reason the right is prevailing in state legislatures is because it has succeeded in defining the fight over trans rights as a culture war. That in turn shapes the prevailing response to these bills from liberals.