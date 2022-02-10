Republicans Are Already Trying to Pass as Many Anti-Trans Bills as Possible in 2022

The crisis facing trans young people in the United States is escalating alongside a deepening assault by the right on freedom in education, voting rights, and democracy in general. With so many ongoing fights, it can leave trans kids feeling as though they are left largely dealing with this one alone, with few allies. The right, meanwhile, has the stamina to see all its multiple and interconnected political causes through. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has taken it all on: passing anti-CRT laws, anti-trans laws, and in January, launching a partnership with an out-of-state Christian college, led by the head of Trump’s 1776 Commission, to open 50 charter schools in Tennessee, part of his effort to ensure Tennessee students are “informed patriots.” Fox News treats trans issues as part of that same slate: Media Matters reports that, with dozens of copycat anti-trans bills pending in multiple states right now, Fox has given more airtime to these bills than all other national TV news outlets combined: One MSNBC show ran three segments totaling nine minutes on the sports bans; Fox aired six segments, including having Noem on for a victory lap after signing the new law.

“I really dislike when people talk about anti-transgender bills as ‘wedge issues’ or a part of the culture wars,” Skarin told me, “and I say that because these bills cause very real and very substantial harm to trans youth, who are actual people and not theoretical conversation topics.” To call this a culture war is significantly to understate its scope and its damage, though the framing is persistent—as with Governor Noem, who, as a political science professor described her in a recent profile, is “setting herself up to be a leading spokesperson on the culture wars,” promoting bills like the anti-trans sports ban in order to increase her profile and reelection odds. But this calculus goes the other way around, too. One reason the right is prevailing in state legislatures is because it has succeeded in defining the fight over trans rights as a culture war. That in turn shapes the prevailing response to these bills from liberals.

“Liberals have tended to see these bills as promoting a straightforward form of irrational discrimination toward trans youth that flouts the expert opinion of major medical organizations,” historian Jules Gill-Peterson, author of Histories of the Transgender Child, has argued. If not that, they have interpreted the bills as “a cruel though also somewhat arbitrary effort to raise funds and appeal to the evangelical base of the Republican Party in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.” In truth, she wrote, behind these bills “is an attempt to use trans people as a pretext for a broader reformation of civil life and citizenship to advance an authoritarian, Christian state policy on sex and gender.” These bills aren’t meant to win a debate about trans people; they are meant to exclude trans people from public life.

The solutions, then, will not be found on the other side of a culture war. They will take reinvestment from ostensible allies, whether that’s in the Biden administration or in progressive philanthropy—for every $100 spent by foundations in the U.S., “only 4 cents focuses on transgender communities,” according to one recent survey. It will certainly require looking to the leadership of state and local LGBTQ groups who are doing the heavy lifting to hold back these bills, with far fewer resources than national groups. As Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson for the National Women’s Law Center, told me last summer, trans people “need to be as big a priority amongst our friends as we are amongst our enemies.”