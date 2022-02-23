Texas’s Attorney General Is Laying the Groundwork to Separate Trans Kids From Their Families

The danger this move by Paxton poses to trans children in Texas is life-altering. It is also part of a broader national campaign, led primarily by the Christian right and allied Republicans, claiming a “parental right” to essentially forbid a child from being trans or even learning about trans people. Some bills, like in Indiana, require educators to seek parental permission before asking any student about their pronouns, or, like in North Carolina, require educators to inform parents if their child exhibits “gender nonconformity.” The title of Florida’s now-infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was up for floor debate on Tuesday, is “Parental Rights in Education.”

The “parental rights” claim is central to anti-trans policy goals. Michael Farris heads Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, one of the lead architects of this national anti-trans legal strategy. He also founded the nonprofit ParentalRights.org. As Kathryn Joyce reported at Salon, this group’s “primary purpose was to advocate for the passage of a constitutional amendment declaring, ‘The liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right,’ which no international treaty or law could supersede.” (Farris also drafted one of the lawsuits meant to overturn the 2020 election results.)

“Parental rights” groups’ claims sound unwinnable, and their rhetoric can be extreme. Vernadette Broyles, an ADF affiliated attorney with her own group, Child & Parental Rights Campaign, has claimed that schools are “conscripting our kids into a social experiment without our consent” by having trans-inclusive bathrooms. The bathrooms, she claims, are only the beginning: activists’ real “goal,” she said, “is to strip away the protective layer of parents from children in order to be able to access the gold, which is the child,” she said at an Eagle Forum conference in 2020. Her remarks evoke fears that children are being groomed by predatory gay, queer, and now trans or even just trans-affirming adults.

On the right, “parents’ rights is a fringe issue no more,” Joyce wrote in January. A number of Republican governors and members of Congress have voiced their support for “parent’s bills of rights,” including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Parental rights figured throughout Florida Republican senator Rick Scott’s plan to “rescue America” (meant to be a policy agenda, reported Politico, should Republicans make gains in the midterm elections later this year). The anti-trans “parental rights” movement got a boost from the critical race theory moral panic instigated by Christopher Rufo, and has also benefited from the anti-mask, anti-vax rhetoric around the Covid-19 pandemic, which has mobilized not only conspiracy theory-pushing parents on the right, but also some liberals. In the fight against masks in schools and other public health guidelines to safeguard students, these seemingly disparate groups are connected by this rubric of parental rights, as my colleague Rachel M. Cohen has reported.