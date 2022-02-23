Texas’s Attorney General Is Laying the Groundwork to Separate Trans Kids From Their Families

Categorizing gender-affirming health care, which also includes puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, as child abuse could have far-reaching implications—even if Paxton’s decision doesn’t hold up in court. Adri Pèrez, policy and advocacy specialist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, told me by text on Tuesday that they were especially concerned about the “mandatory reporting” section, “where Paxton reminds teachers, social workers, and others of their duty to report child abuse.” Even though it is not legally binding, people could point to this section as a reason to report. “The amount of false reports, bullying, and harassment directed towards trans youth, their parents and guardians, and providers of gender-affirming care could go up.”

Paxton is currently facing Republican challengers to keep his attorney general seat, which may be influencing the timing of this announcement. But this opinion is something Paxton committed to earlier, in response to one father of a trans child who denies her identity and sought custody of her from her supportive mother, claiming her mother’s affirmation of her identity was abuse. That father, Jeffrey Younger, has been at the forefront of spreading such misinformation about trans kids and abuse, from Fox News to the Texas state legislature, claiming his “parental rights” were violated when his daughter’s identity was affirmed.

Many Texas parents have long been dealing with such unfounded accusations of abuse. They had been dreading this news since Paxton announced he was considering it. Texas mother Lauren Rodriguez, for example, spent most of 2021 alongside other parents of trans and nonbinary kids beating back dozens of anti-trans bills, before helping get her trans son off to college in another and more supportive state. He recently celebrated his eighteenth birthday. “It was sad,” she told me today via text, “that his turning 18 made me feel relief that CPS couldn’t torture me anymore”—something that also made it safer for her to speak out against the Paxton opinion.