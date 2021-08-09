Behind the GOP Strategy to Outlaw Trans Youth

In the Capitol basement, Lauren saw a man begin following Greyson on his way to the bathroom, with a phone in hand, recording and demanding, “What bathroom are you going to use, tranny?” She confronted him, took his phone, and deleted the photos while he protested. When security came, Lauren recalled, “the cops were like, ‘Sir, how many times have we had to tell you?’” After that, she and the other moms started cautioning people to make sure their kids locked the main bathroom door.

The bill that drew the anti-trans activists out that day was HB 1399, introduced by state Representative Matt Krause. It proposed to block minors’ access to transition-related care by penalizing their health care providers. In support of the legislation, witnesses turned to familiar arguments undermining the truth of trans kids’ lives, suggesting that such children aren’t really trans, that they have been unduly influenced by “social contagion” and encouraged by over-accommodating parents. The testimony was an opportunity to further spread misinformation and the stigma against trans kids, and opponents tried their best to counter the flood of lies. Adri Perez, a policy and advocacy strategist for the ACLU of Texas, testified that they knew who they were at four years old, even when adults did not respect them. “I hope that today is the day that we stop bullying all the transgender kids and teens,” Perez said. Those kids “know better than anyone how to stand in their truth.”

As HB 1399 was before the state House health committee, the state Senate took up SB 1646, a bill that would allow parents of trans kids to be charged with child abuse. Supporters of bills like these typically advanced a very pointed narrative: that a powerful, shadowy “trans lobby,” in concert with the media and Big Pharma, was colluding to sexually exploit—even “mutilate”—children by forcibly “transing” them. If the narrative evokes shades of QAnon, you’re not wrong; Texas Values Action, an organization promoting HB 1399, prompted people to join it using the same hashtag QAnon appropriated, #SaveTheChildren. But this conspiracy theory about trans kids predates QAnon’s specific mix of child sex trafficking panic, and, in fact, the “transing” story now flourishes across the far right. It capitalizes on an existing suspicion about the parents of trans children, one that is hardly harbored exclusively on the right, and on an ongoing attempt to intimidate and control them.

“My Mother’s Day lunch was interrupted by Child Protective Services telling me ‘I’m at your house,’” Lauren recalled. At the time, she was in the middle of a custody fight with Greyson’s father. She had been supportive of her son, who, when he came out to her at 13, had already researched puberty blockers on his own and wanted her affirmation. “It’s not like he came out and then like two days later, top surgery,” Lauren explained. Getting the puberty blockers took six months, she said: There were bone density tests and x-rays and blood work; they had to wait for a referral for the endocrinologist. When he was 15, they went through a similar process to get testosterone. “If you told me when he first transitioned that he would have had any surgery before 18, I would have told you, absolutely not,” she said. “But as we’ve gone, I’ve learned.” With Grey about to head to college, Lauren supported his getting top surgery. She said it was important for him to get to start a new phase of his life having had those medical interventions already, to show up as “just Grey,” to choose if and how he wanted to come out.