Partying All Night With the Anti-Woke Right at CPAC

Charlie Gerew, the first vice chairman of the American Conservative Union, or ACU, was adopted as a baby from Brazil. His mother insisted he go to an American family so that he might learn to read. “So when I talk about opportunity and freedom,” he says, “you know that it comes from the depths of my heart and the bottom of my soul.”



Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson of North Carolina offered his audience a story of opportunity in action. His sonorous voice transformed the lectern into a pulpit as he told the audience about his mother, who worked as a janitor to support her five children after his father died. “My mother could have laid down. Went on welfare and collected all kinds of checks and just sat there and waited for the government to take care of her. But she didn’t do that. My mother worked!” Like everyone else at CPAC, Robinson has no time for so-called “critical race theory,” which he believes “[sets] Black children on one side of the room and white children on the other side and [teaches] them to despise each other.”

Robinson, Gerew, Shannon, Ramaswamy, Lady MAGA, and countless others are not rounding errors who got lost on their way to the social justice lunch table. They, like most other conservatives, are true believers in the American fable of meritocracy in which we, like William Ernest Henley, are the masters of our fate and the captains of our soul. We succeed or fail as individuals based on choices that we make. Attempts at explaining failure by pointing to external forces is as verboten as crying in baseball, and for the same reason: It’s weak, it’s unproductive, and it is certainly not sporting.

Conservatives do not approve of systemic racism. They do not condone it. They do not even ignore it, any more than skeptics ignore the ghosts they never see. They simply do not believe in it. They do not see it. To them, it is not real.