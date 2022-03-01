Partying All Night With the Anti-Woke Right at CPAC

I saw Lady MAGA USA from across the bar as I climbed down. She was impossible to miss—seven feet tall, at least—with voluminous blonde hair and meticulous padding and a blue tulle dress any Disney princess would be proud to wear. Lady MAGA, a.k.a. Ryan Woods, lamented the Florida heat as she kindly posed for a photo with me. “I want to make America great again!” the drag artist declared cheerfully as I bade her farewell. “Not gay again.”

“My rights should never infringe on the rights of anyone else,” the drag artist told The Washington Examiner earlier that day, after explaining her opposition to gender-affirming care for trans children. “Just because you’re gay and just because you’re different does not mean you have to join the Communist left and hate this country and attack everyone else in the name of victimhood.”

I know what you’re thinking. But the longer you spend in spaces like this, the less weird everything seems. I’m well past experiencing shock at meeting someone who aligns with political forces that would, at first glance, seem explicitly aligned against them. But perhaps I have finally spent too much time in spaces like this to be shocked by running into someone like Lady MAGA. I have definitely been around long enough to know how deeply annoyed queer conservatives and conservatives of color become when those who occupy the polite left-of-center either ignore them entirely or dismiss them as victims of self-loathing: too damaged or too stupid to know better.