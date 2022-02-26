The Ukraine Invasion Has Scrambled CPAC’s Brain

It will not be the first time the conference opened with the conservative movement in such awkward arrears. CPAC 2021 took place in the shadow of January 6th, and the air crackled with panic and uncertainty. At that time, the Republican party’s future was far from certain; the precarity and tension was palpable. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham had broken ranks with Trump. CPAC listed Mike Pence as the keynote speaker of the Ronald Reagan dinner. Trump himself was not slated to attend until mere days before the event. This was a party in the midst of an existential crisis. Two roads diverged in a blood-red wood and, live on-stage at CPAC 2021, the American conservative movement chose the road less traveled, at least in the United States: conspiracy, vengeance, and a dangerous undermining of America’s long history of peaceful transition of power. The Democrats are not merely the opposition, but an enemy to be crushed.

Whatever doubts may have existed in the conservative mind have since been wiped away. The 2022 crowd may be awkwardly stumbling to make sense of Ukraine, but they’ve resolved their own crises with a remarkable self-assurance. No one seriously doubted that Trump would take the keynote slot at the conference. Election fraud is no longer a fraught third rail but party dogma; the so-called “Big Lie” is questioned only in whispers. January 6th is no longer the elephant in the room—only one speaker directly addressed the incident last year—but the subject of entire speeches devoted to accusations fingering the FBI as the real culprit behind the Capitol riot, and exhortations against the inhumane treatment experienced by arrested participants—in the genuinely horrific carceral system they tend to champion for everyone else. The conservative cup runneth over with the gifts of runaway inflation, COVID fatigue, and the inevitable, humiliating end of the decades-long Afghanistan debacle. The midterms promise to be a bloodbath. The party painstakingly forged unity from chaos.

And now Putin has invaded Ukraine.

Trump, infamously cozy with Russia, praised Putin’s strength and moxy just two days before the invasion began. More significantly, he tapped into America’s war fatigue to transform the GOP from the party of American interventionism into the party of American noninterference. China now firmly occupies the position of Republican bugbear. It seems unlikely that Russia could possibly displace it.