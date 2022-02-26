The Ukraine Invasion Has Scrambled CPAC’s Brain

And yet, as the anthem reaches its crescendo—the rockets and the bombs—my mind is anywhere but in this room. I am thinking of my sleepless eyes transfixed, along with the rest of the nation’s, on the horrific videos emerging from Ukraine. We watched as the hell of European war waged by a superpower for the purpose of territorial expansion descended upon us in fire and fury. Most of us have no living memory of such a thing. To the end, I was sure it would not happen. And yet all of us now live in a world in which Russia has unhinged its jaw to swallow its neighbor.

And so, with only a few hours separating the unthinkable and the opening ceremonies of CPAC, the conservative wing of the Republican Party must scramble to develop a position in real time in front of a live audience.

It will not be the first time the conference opened with the conservative movement in such awkward arrears. CPAC 2021 took place in the shadow of January 6, and the air crackled with panic and uncertainty. At that time, the Republican Party’s future was far from certain; the precarity and tension were palpable. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham had broken ranks with Trump. CPAC listed Mike Pence as the keynote speaker of the Ronald Reagan dinner. Trump himself was not slated to attend until mere days before the event. This was a party in the midst of an existential crisis. Two roads diverged in a blood-red wood and, live on stage at CPAC 2021, the American conservative movement chose the road less traveled, at least in the United States: conspiracy, vengeance, and a dangerous undermining of America’s long history of peaceful transition of power. The Democrats are not merely the opposition but an enemy to be crushed.