Should Democrats Return Len Blavatnik’s Campaign Donations?

Publicly disassociating with entities and people tied to Russia is all the rage right now, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine amid resistance inside the country and outrage from the international community. The U.S., while refraining from putting boots on the ground, has ratcheted up sanctions and encouraged the international community to punish Putin’s regime. Switzerland ended its long-standing neutrality stance and joined the EU in supporting sanctions on Russian assets. The New York Post has published a list of where oligarchs own property in the city. Russian diplomats have been expelled by the U.S., with the government citing security concerns.

And on Capitol Hill, there has been an endless stream of gestures by lawmakers in support of Ukraine. Governors have halted sales of Russian liquor or even had it taken off the shelves.

But lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been quieter about donations from Blavatnik or other influential figures with ties to Russia. The congressional offices and committees Blavatnik donated to in 2021 either didn’t respond or declined to comment when reached by The New Republic about the donations (for instance, Chuck Schumer’s office said it had no comment).

Blavatnik would not be new to backlash from American institutions. There were outcries within the institutions after he donated to the Council on Foreign Relations. An alumnus of Harvard University called a donation there “appalling.” Lecturers and activists at Oxford University wrote a scorching letter in The Guardian headlined “Oxford University must stop selling its reputation to Vladimir Putin’s associates.” But those institutions have refrained from returning the donations. The Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington-based think tank, did return its donation amid an uproar there that forced the head of its Kleptocracy Initiative to step down.