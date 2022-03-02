Should Democrats Return Len Blavatnik’s Campaign Donations?

Blavatnik would not be new to backlash from American institutions. There were outcries within the institutions after he donated to the Council on Foreign Relations. An alumnus of Harvard University called a donation there “appalling.” Lecturers and activists at Oxford University wrote a scorching letter in The Guardian headlined “Oxford University must stop selling its reputation to Vladimir Putin’s associates.” But those institutions have refrained from returning the donations. The Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington-based think tank, did return its donation amid an uproar there that forced the head of its Kleptocracy Initiative to step down.

Again, Blavatnik is not like some of the other Russian billionaires and oligarchs with ties to Putin who have been sanctioned by the U.S. as a retaliatory measure to the Ukraine crisis. Blavatnik even seems to eschew the oligarch moniker. The Financial Times profile said Blavatnik’s press team requires assurances that he won’t be called one as a precondition for an interview. (His team did not respond to an inquiry from The New Republic.) The checks he’s written are to some of the world’s most venerable institutions.

But in writing those checks, Blavatnik has supported politicians who have actively worked to undermine the American presidential election process, alongside others who have been sounding the alarm to protect it. Evidently, those donations, or the ties to oligarchs who are connected to Russia’s dictator, are too murky to spark outrage in the name of Ukraine.