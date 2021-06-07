Even Donald Trump Knows Bitcoin Is a Scam

In the ideologically tinged Bitcoin battle, one need not be either a fanatical coiner or a fiat nut. Nor does one have to abide by Trump’s jingoistic economic policy to understand that a currency backed by the state carries certain benefits, and an inherent stability, that will never be found in a volatile digital currency invented by a still unknown creator, which is backed by nothing more than code and the faith of its holders. With its dramatic swings in recent weeks, Bitcoin has, yet again, proved its unfitness as a currency and its continued resemblance to something more like a wildly manipulative multilevel marketing scheme.



The thousands of true believers at a recent Bitcoin conference in Miami would argue otherwise. Headlined by dozens of crypto and blockchain industry luminaries—think the Winklevii, Jack Dorsey, Tony Hawk, a Wyoming senator, and other crypto influencers—the conference was, as livestreamed on Twitter and chronicled in The New York Times, the expected mix of irrational exuberance, conspicuous consumption, and prophecies of world-changing technology (Lamborghini giveaways, $20,000 “whale passes” for elite investors, promises of infinite riches for anyone who buys in now). There were also some exceedingly odd moments, such as a rambling speech by former Congressman Ron Paul, in which he confessed to not understanding Bitcoin (though he did understand “liberty,” he said), before saying that he thought that “the pandemic was manufactured.” He went on to warn that Blackrock, the biggest asset manager in the world, wanted to institute a Marxist utopia.

This is the mishmash of money-soaked spectacle and crackpot belief that defines Bitcoin, a decade into its existence. For the everyday investor or consumer, there seems little reason to recommend it. The digital asset’s immense environmental impact, its profound volatility, its resemblance to a get-rich-quick scheme pushed by wealthy investors who were lucky to buy in early and institutional traders who perform complex arbitrage schemes across crypto exchanges in various overseas jurisdictions—the whole thing screams “Scam! Stay away!” so loudly that even our dim-witted ex-president can hear the warning. (Or just stumble into a correct take, broken clock–style.)

