H.G. Wells, the Rational Escapist

The Time Machine also introduced other Wellsian obsessions: Malthusian doctrines of surplus population (users of birth control in late Victorian England were sometimes called “neo-Malthusians”); the doomed imperial project (attempts to colonize or subjugate unfamiliar peoples, in Wells, usually fail); the very idea that we can predict the far future; and that biology is in some way destiny. The book unfolded an allegory of England to come—the Traveller sees the country in a “condition of ruinous splendor,” as elites weaken and workers coarsen until they become separate species. And it built both on then-modern tech crazes (the machine looks a bit like a bicycle) and on earlier popular fiction, such as the ghost stories of Grant Allen (named in the book). Wells would devise strong scientific packaging for Gothic, detection, and horror traditions in other early work, such as 1897’s The Invisible Man.

And he was just getting started. Between 1895 and 1902, Wells completed and published most of the scientific romance that made his name: The War of the Worlds, in which Martians defeat earthly armies and then succumb to earthly disease; The Island of Dr. Moreau, where a classic mad scientist tries to alter animals so as to make them more like human beings (“not to go on all-fours; that is the Law”); The First Men in the Moon, with its strong component of social satire; When the Sleeper Wakes, a less exciting but influential story of a high-tech, literally stratified urban future (rich people live high above poor ones). He also built a life with his lover, Jane, born Amy Catherine Robbins—his brilliant, practical, and devoted former student from the teacher training course Wells ran in the early 1890s. She would become his second wife after his amicable divorce from his first love, his cousin Isabel.

By 1900, Bertie and Jane owned a home by the sea at Sandgate, Kent. Before 1910, he would produce his last significant scientific romances, The Food of the Gods (with its proto–X-Men mutant children) and The War in the Air, and his most ambitious realist novel, Tono-Bungay, whose morose engineer-protagonist gets swept up in patent medicine fraud and then participates in the cruel failures of colonialism. Wells also began his career as a prolific writer on politics and history, and—now financially secure—opened up his complicated love life, first with the writers Ella D’Arcy, Dorothy Richardson, and Violet Hunt, and then with his younger admirer, Amber Reeves, the model for Ann Veronica (1909), his then-scandalous, now pleasantly romantic novel about a young woman who rejects her father and chooses her lovers on her own.