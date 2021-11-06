The Democrats Finally Get Their Act Together on Infrastructure

But the majority of the Democratic caucus erupted in applause when the bill passed, relieved to have achieved some accomplishment. Pressley waited until the bill had reached 218 votes—enough to pass—before switching her vote to a “no.”)

Knowing the exact cost is not an unreasonable request; members hardly had time to peruse all 2,145 pages of the bill, which includes nearly $2 trillion in massive investments in childcare, health care, and combating climate change. But the bill also includes offsets, primarily consisting of tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, that the Treasury Department and the Joint Committee on Taxation agree would pay for the majority of it. Democratic leadership also argued that several provisions in the bill have also already been scored, meaning that it would be possible to cobble together an understanding of how much it would cost. Moreover, and rather ironically given its enthusiastic support from centrist Democrats and some Republicans, the bipartisan bill may ultimately add more to the deficit than the social spending bill.

The situation is complicated by the Senate, where the opposition of two Democratic senators to the initial $3.5 trillion cost and various provisions in the bill have delayed agreement. House Democrats have now settled on legislation that would cost around $1.85 trillion, but it will likely be modified in the Senate. The bill must pass through reconciliation, a complicated process that allows for legislation to be approved without any Republican votes.

Some moderate members of the House had said for months that they would be unwilling to vote on the Build Back Better Act unless they knew it would be able to pass the Senate. But House Democratic leadership hoping for the Senate to vote first were stymied by the snail-pace of negotiations in the upper chamber. Although most of the 50 Democratic senators support the bill, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have been critical holdouts on certain issues. Manchin has not firmly committed to supporting a larger social spending deal. He has also indicated that he is not even paying attention to what the House is doing this week, saying Wednesday that he had “no idea” what was happening on the other side of the Capitol.