The Democrats Finally Get Their Act Together on Infrastructure

After meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, Pelosi announced that the House would vote on the bipartisan bill and the rule for the Build Back Better Act. The rule for the social spending bill would set up the eventual vote, allowing it to pass after the CBO had scored it sometime in the next few weeks. This met with immediate resistance from progressives, who were no more interested in passing the bipartisan bill without the Build Back Better Act than they had been a week ago. It was a calculation by Pelosi that frustrated progressives: Instead of putting the Build Back Better Act on the floor and daring six or so moderates to vote against it, leadership appeared to be trying to pressure the 20 or so progressives who had said they would only vote for both bills in tandem by putting the infrastructure bill on the floor.

“Welcome to my world—this is the Democratic Party,” Pelosi told reporters late Friday afternoon when she announced the plan to vote on the bipartisan bill but not the Build Back Better Act. “We are not a lockstep party.”

This decision set up the second-longest vote in modern history, another minor procedural motion brought by Republicans, which lasted more than four hours. The Congressional Progressive Caucus huddled for a meeting that lasted nearly as long as the vote. Members waited for those assurances from moderate members that they would support the Build Back Better Act. Staffers brought boxes of pizza, the leftovers of which were later offered to reporters hungry for information and for dinner. Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, traveled to the meeting room and waited to be allowed in to sit in during deliberations. (Beatty, the senior member of one of the most powerful blocs in the House, later told reporters that she had been permitted into the meeting.)