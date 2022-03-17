No, Larry Summers, Stagflation Isn’t Coming Back

But Summers is a respected economist, a 1995 John Bates Clark Medal winner (that’s a big deal) who’s been right about some things when others were wrong. Most notably, he predicted, it turns out correctly, that the economy would recover from Covid faster than people realized and that as a result the stimulus bill would “set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” Most economists give greater weight to supply-chain snags when tracing the causes of Covid-era inflation, but the stimulus played a role, too, and inflation (like Covid) settled in longer than most economists expected.

Still, Summers’s prediction that we’re headed for stagflation does seem pretty nuts. “He’s doing some damage to the history,” Josh Bivens, research director at the Economic Policy Institute, told me. Stagflation was, practically speaking, a one-time event. There was a momentary recurrence during the first half of 2008, when oil prices spiked at the start of the Great Recession, but that “was so short that no one remembers,” Bivens said. (A consumption boom in China coincided briefly with falling Saudi production.) What people remember about the Great Recession isn’t inflation, but years and years of high unemployment and low wages.

The stagflation that people remember from the 1970s occurred from a unique set of circumstances. I think of it as a very crowded elevator. Entering the elevator all at once are an economic recession, an oil embargo, and a floating dollar suddenly linked no longer to the price of gold. They’re all jostling each other quite rudely to push the button for their floors, none of them giving a damn what the others think, all of them outraged by the lack of deference. That was stagflation. It happened in 1973, and again in 1980.