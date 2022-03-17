No, Larry Summers, Stagflation Isn’t Coming Back

Stagflation is what ravaged the economy of the 1970s when inflation spun out of control during a period of high unemployment. Economic theory said this wasn’t possible. Economic theory, not for the first time, was wrong. While the profession struggled to catch up, candidate Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Gerald Ford in 1976 partly by hanging around Ford’s neck a nearly 13 percent “misery index,” i.e., the inflation rate added to the unemployment rate. Four years later, Ronald Reagan hung the misery index, by then above 20 percent, around Carter’s neck. The result was a new political epoch, dubbed the Age of Reagan by the Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, during which, even when Democrats won the White House, they had to accommodate a conservative ascendancy.

The Age of Reagan ended with the Great Recession of 2007–9. After that, the GOP, having gone as far right as it’s possible to go and still claim allegiance to any coherent philosophy, entered a period of authoritarian Tea Party-MAGA derangement so complete that even some prominent Republicans worry privately what will happen if they regain power. The Democrats meanwhile inched leftward, which troubled some Democratic centrists like Summers, who was treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and National Economic Council chairman under Barack Obama. Summers has shifted a few microns leftward himself, but he remains a rabid inflation hawk. In resurrecting the s-word, Summers is in effect saying that if the Democrats don’t move more aggressively to tackle inflation, an opposition still in thrall to Donald Trump may once again seize power.

A lot of people on the left ignore Summers because he’s been wrong about some very big things.

A lot of people on the left ignore Summers because he’s been wrong about some very big things. His greatest blunder was blocking regulation of derivatives in the 1990s, a mistake that gives him some ownership of the Great Recession, the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Summers’s second-biggest blunder was lowballing the economic stimulus necessary to recover from the Great Recession. Summers also irritates a lot of people because he can be wildly arrogant. And don’t forget that he reportedly dated Laura Ingraham 20-odd years ago.