A “Moment of Truth”: The Ukrainians Who Are Going Back to Fight

While the United Nations says the exodus since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 is the largest of this century, there has also been a sizable influx. While the U.N. estimates that over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine (mostly women and children, as men age 18 to 60 are barred from leaving the country), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on March 5 that more than 66,000 men had come back to fight.

Here in Przemysl, there are no tickets and no fares for these old Soviet-era trains to Lviv. There is a schedule scrawled on a piece of paper in Sharpie taped next to the door of the customs building, but it’s mostly aspirational—trains arrive when they arrive and depart when they depart. The journey is said to take around three hours to go 60 miles, which is fast compared to the trains that travel in the other direction, which volunteers say take at least 18 hours and as many as 28.

The line for the train to Lviv had a mix of men and women and included people of all ages, although there were few small children. Hundreds in this line were returning to be with their families and their pets—or to say goodbye to their relatives going off to fight. They were going back to fight, or to volunteer for the war effort, or just to go back to work.