A “Moment of Truth”: The Ukrainians Who Are Going Back to Fight

Many in line waiting had been there for around two hours as light snow fell and temperatures hovered around freezing. Despite the delays, the mood was defiant. While some said they were going to pick up children and return to safety in Poland, many others said that they were going to stay in Ukraine. Many passengers found themselves abroad on vacation or working when Russia invaded. (Ukraine has had visa-free travel with the European Union since 2016.)

Yaroslava Pylypenko, 25, a lecturer in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa, was at a conference in Greece when Russia launched its war. She was going back to be with her students, whom she didn’t want to lecture on Zoom. “Vinnitsa is quiet and peaceful,” she said, emphasizing that there was no fighting there.

Olya, 25, and Michael, 27, who like several going off to volunteer or fight declined to give a last name, had been on vacation in Austria. “Our parents told us not to go, but we had to go back to Ukraine to help,” she said. They were headed for the Western city of Ternopil to reunite with their son. They weren’t exactly sure how they would help the massive volunteer effort, but they were bringing back a bag full of power banks that charge cell phones. “We like to travel, but we are very proud of our country—there is only Ukraine,” Olya said.

Slava, 37, was working on a merchant ship on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Italy when Russia invaded Ukraine. Having served in the Ukrainian military, he was eager to join the territorial defense or rejoin the armed forces. He had traveled through four countries to get to Prezmysl. The decision to return was “easy,” he said. “I felt calmer as I got closer to the border,” he said. “This is a moment of truth.”