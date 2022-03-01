At the Poland-Ukraine Border: A 60-Mile Train Trip That Can Take 26 Hours

Lyuba Barch, 55, who works at a shoe store in the German city of Darmstadt, was waiting by the road in Medyka for her daughter from the Western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, who had been stuck in a miles-long traffic jam for 16 hours with her two children, ages four and 12, along with their dog. She described Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy as “super,” but was irate at the Ukrainian border guards who she complained were only letting “expensive cars” through while leading others to wait.

Many didn’t have a car at all. Sunday Georje, 27, a native of Cameroon who owns a business in the city of Zhytomyr, walked from Lviv to the border, a distance of about 50 miles with no sizable towns along the way. He said it took three days and he had gotten about “five minutes” of sleep. Temperatures were below freezing and he reported seeing a dead body along the road. “There shouldn’t be a place in the twenty-first century in civilization for conflicts like this,” he said. He was headed to Warsaw, where he was going to wait and see how the war would play out. He was adamant about returning to Ukraine, where he had lived the past four years, to keep his business.

The flow of people was not all one way. Others were going to Ukraine. Ukrainian men were headed off to fight after working in other parts of Europe.

But the flow of people was not all one way. Others were going to Ukraine. Ukrainian men were headed off to fight after working in other parts of Europe. Humanitarian aid and gasoline was being packed into coach buses and private cars. Irina Kovalenko, 28, was working in Poland (where an estimated 1-2 million Ukrainians work and earn higher wages) when war broke out. She said she was headed to the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia to try to pick up her six-year-old son and to try to take her elderly mother to safety. “Yes, of course, I am scared,” she said. “I didn’t believe this would happen. Putin is not a normal, psychologically adjusted person. I hope this ends soon.”

A fresh-faced married couple of 24, who gave their names as Valentin and Yulia, said they also were headed back to Ukraine. Valentin had worked in a discount supermarket in Przemyśl for about half a year, and said he was going back to fight. “The whole country is afraid,” he said when asked if he was scared. When his wife was asked the same question, she answered: “Very.”