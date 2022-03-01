At the Poland-Ukraine Border: A 60-Mile Train Trip That Can Take 26 Hours

At Przemyśl’s beautiful nineteenth-century railway station, trains from the Ukrainian city of Lviv arrive filled with Ukrainian women and children, as well as foreigners. (Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 cannot leave the country.) The distance between the two cities is only 60 miles, but the trains are almost always delayed, with some trips taking as long as 26 hours. The station has been filled with people sleeping there (the few hotels are all booked) who come from as far away as Africa and India, fleeing Ukraine and headed for unfamiliar cities farther inside Poland, such as Warsaw and Gdansk. A robust volunteer effort organized by the local fire department and assisted by some recent Ukrainian refugees gives weary travelers sandwiches and hot tea. Arrivals get free SIM cards that work in the EU. Poles with cardboard signs offer free rides to other cities.

While the welcome effort is impressively organized, arrivals universally described the journey from Ukraine as harrowing. Ibrahim Deally, 25, a native of Lebanon, had lived in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for eight years, where he had been studying pediatric dentistry. He fled the day of the invasion, on February 24, and arrived in Przemyśl four days later, his journey culminating in a 26-hour train ride from Lviv. As the train was leaving, he said parents were staying behind and pushing their children onto the train. He said Ukraine was scarier than Lebanon: “Here, it felt like something bigger, and more barbaric.”

In the nearby village of Medyka, at the road crossing into Ukraine, the atmosphere was tense. Hundreds of people, many from the Middle East and Africa, were disoriented about where to go. Buses back to Przemyśl were packed. The commuter train ran just every few hours and was not easily marked from the border crossing. Polish guards yelled in English at Africans and Middle Easterners (many of whom spoke Russian) not to crowd the free buses. Fights nearly broke out between those waiting for the bus. Refugees made fires to keep warm. Ukrainians trickled in from the other side of the border very slowly as family and friends waited.