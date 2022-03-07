Is Soccer on the Brink of a Moral Awakening?

Abramovich’s recent decisions—first to put the stewardship of Chelsea in the hands of the team’s charitable foundation, then to put the team up for sale (and promising to send the proceeds from that sale, whatever that means, to the victims of the war in Ukraine, whoever they are)—were almost certainly catalyzed by the way Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine put his ties to Putin in the spotlight. Abramovich tried to distance himself from the invasion, but it quickly became clear that his assets in the United Kingdom—very much including Chelsea Football Club—were at grave risk from sanctions-minded Western governments. Just like that, the tenure of the Premier League’s most transformative owner was coming to an end.



His exit also marks a strange moment in the sport’s sputtering moral development. The last year has been a time of tumult and brinksmanship for European soccer. Last April, twelve of the richest teams in Europe attempted to create a breakaway “Super League” that would undo the sport’s promotion and relegation structure and leave the continent’s poorer teams eating their dust. A funny thing happened on the way to the big payday, however: The Super League was met with phenomenal resistance—protests across Europe broke out, including a pitch invasion at Manchester United that led to the postponement of a game. This latest plutocratic scheme was abandoned as hastily as it was conceived. The Euros, held a year late because of Covid-19, were marked by players protesting against racial injustice by taking the knee before kickoff. And now, fans have joined a new protest wave, this time against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It would seem that a long belated reckoning with the sport’s coziness with dictators, foreign powers, and shady figures who seek to use it for PR may be in the wind.



Is such a reckoning at hand? It’s certainly true that players are more empowered than ever and increasingly see their positions as means for drawing attention to and, in some cases, redressing social ills. Fans have made their voices heard through the power of organizing and social media, as the Super League debacle shows. Abramovich’s exit was likely brought about by political and economic necessity—he can either sell his assets or have them frozen or possible seized. And yet it too shows the sport lurching, at least in this instance, in a more righteous direction.



It’s too early to tell if further reforms are in the offing. While there were protests against the invasion of Ukraine at Premier League pitches across the country, Chelsea supporters chanted Abramovich’s name instead of calling for peace. Newcastle United, recently purchased by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund earlier this year, has put its new owner’s ill-gotten money to good use: The team has clawed their way out of certain relegation with an extraordinary run of form that has fans more forgiving of where the money is coming from.

