The Pandemic Gave America a Painfully Brief Glimpse of a Better Health Care System

Two years ago, as Joe Biden’s campaign pulled far ahead in the presidential primary and the United States settled into a lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, I felt fairly certain about one thing: The global pandemic we were about to live through would surely make a powerful case for Medicare for All. Early reports had begun rolling in about mass layoffs, which seemed poised to drive up the rate of uninsurance from the already high baseline of around 30 million people. Pricey hospital care would be financially ruinous for untold numbers of patients, and others might avoid care for fear of costs. Meanwhile people shut out of the health care system might struggle to get tests, and so on.

Here’s what I got wrong: The coronavirus did not inspire a massive wave of pro–Medicare for All sentiment, largely because the federal government took several unprecedented steps to mitigate the pandemic, which briefly made our health care system more humane—provisions that notably have either mostly ended or are on the verge of ending soon. But Covid-19 nonetheless found plenty of ways to illustrate the dysfunctions of the U.S. health care system, and the downside of the extreme measures that were briefly undertaken to save lives is that depressingly little seems poised to change, despite all of these lessons learned.

In the pandemic’s early days, several private insurers voluntarily waived cost-sharing for Covid-19 treatment where it wasn’t already mandated at the state level, and the federal government stepped in to avert a massive increase in uninsurance. It took the shocking step of covering 100 percent of COBRA subsidies to keep people on their plans after being laid off and barred states from kicking people out of Medicaid for the duration of the official public health crisis. The impact of these measures was significant: Despite gloomy projections, including my own, while over 12 million people were estimated to have lost their insurance, nearly all made their way onto alternate coverage.