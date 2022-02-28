Putin’s Ukraine War Reveals Globalization’s Authoritarian Problem

This is what makes Germany’s economic about-face on Russia so remarkable. On Saturday, Lindner, traditionally a fiscal hawk in German politics, defended his administration’s call for debt-financed spending on armaments as “investments in our freedom.” He would be wise to follow through on this reasoning with other investments that can be used to wean Europe from its economic dependency on authoritarian power.

This lesson here is not only for German leaders. American real estate, for instance, has long been entwined with Russian oligarchy, embodied cartoonishly in the persona of former President Donald Trump and his long personal friendship with Putin himself—a spectacle even more embarrassing for Americans than the sight of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder sitting on the board of Gazprom.

The economic dependence of the U.S. on China should be at least as unsettling as Germany’s dependence on Russia.

But the economic issue for the West is more serious than the corruption of a few recent leaders. It is not only Russia with whom we are entangled but its most powerful authoritarian ally, China. And the economic dependence of the U.S. on China should be at least as unsettling as Germany’s dependence on Russia. We have seen for more than a decade now that trade winds do not always blow in a liberating direction. Major scandals like Apple’s knowing reliance on child labor in China and the NBA’s efforts to silence critics of China’s crackdown in Hong Kong are only the most egregious examples of China’s authoritarian culture finding a place in American institutions. American corporations rely on China for cheaper labor and higher profits as a matter of course.