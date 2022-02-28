Putin’s Ukraine War Reveals Globalization’s Authoritarian Problem

This lesson here is not only for German leaders. American real estate, for instance, has long been entwined with Russian oligarchy, embodied cartoonishly in the persona of former President Donald Trump and his long personal friendship with Putin himself—a spectacle even more embarrassing for Americans than the sight of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder sitting on the board of Gazprom.

The economic dependence of the U.S. on China should be at least as unsettling as Germany’s dependence on Russia.

But the economic issue for the West is more serious than the corruption of a few recent leaders. It is not only Russia with whom we are entangled but its most powerful authoritarian ally, China. And the economic dependence of the U.S. on China should be at least as unsettling as Germany’s dependence on Russia. We have seen for more than a decade now that trade winds do not always blow in a liberating direction. Major scandals like Apple’s knowing reliance on child labor in China and the NBA’s efforts to silence critics of China’s crackdown in Hong Kong are only the most egregious examples of China’s authoritarian culture finding a place in American institutions. American corporations rely on China for cheaper labor and higher profits as a matter of course.

Reforming this relationship does not need to be an act of political confrontation. A new globalization with more modest aims and a clear-sighted acknowledgment of the political differences between the U.S. and its current authoritarian trading partners is possible. Unwinding our dependence on these powers does not have to be an immediate, shock therapy–style operation—indeed, the Biden administration’s largely overlooked supply chain review effort provides a very promising template for reforms—with new American manufacturing initiatives in key industries, including health care, green energy, semiconductors, rare earth minerals, and chemical development, to ensure that the U.S. will not be without options should a trading partner prove unable or unwilling to provide essential goods.

But wherever Biden’s initiative goes, major changes are already afoot, as evidenced by BP’s decision to abandon its $14 billion investment in Russia’s Rosneft. However long the current sanctions regime against Russia lasts, Western investors are rearranging themselves for a world independent of Russia’s political instabilities. It is better to guide this process with political leadership than to allow a series of cascading crises to bring reform through ruin.

