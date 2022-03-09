The Novelty of Swiss Sanctions Is Oversold

The country remained neutral through two world wars partly because of its mountainous topography, partly because it was better armed than Belgium to defend its sovereignty, and partly through sheer dumb luck. During World War II, Switzerland maintained trade, including trade in arms, with both the Allies and Germany, with the curious consequence that the Swiss used German weapons to defend themselves from German invasion. The world wars were also when Swiss banking became globally dominant. Switzerland accepted gold from all sides, regardless, in the case of Germany, of whether that gold had been confiscated from Jews, about which the Swiss showed little curiosity. One clear violation of the principle of neutrality was Switzerland’s refusal to admit more than a few hundred Jewish refugees. The Swiss did admit Jewish money for deposit, however, the indifferent disposition of which after the war became an international scandal in the late twentieth century and resulted in a $1.25 billion settlement with Holocaust victims and their heirs.

Switzerland remained neutral after World War II, refusing to join the United Nations because (unlike the League of Nations, which was headquartered in Geneva) the U.N. was by design non-neutral, authorizing in its charter military deployments to nations under attack. As late as 1986, 75 percent of the country voted against joining the U.N.

Even so, Switzerland was drawn as a nonmember into a voluntary and highly circumscribed peacekeeping role. With the end of the Cold War, there was no twilight struggle to remain neutral from, and in 2002 Switzerland finally joined the U.N. Twenty years later, it’s campaigning for a nonpermanent seat on the Security Council. And while Switzerland remains outside the EU, economic survival has compelled it to collaborate with the EU in various ways, much as it did with the U.N. during the Cold War. Even the secrecy of Swiss bank accounts has greatly diminished—in the wake of public revelations that Swiss banks were a mechanism for massive tax avoidance by U.S. citizens—with the establishment of new transparency mechanisms. (That’s the good news. That bad news is that South Dakota picked up much of this business.) Neutrality remains hugely important to the Swiss as a national policy, with 95 percent of the country supporting it in a 2018 referendum. But it’s receding as a practical daily reality.

The Swiss themselves are debating how much of a change its latest sanctions against Russia represent, as Stefanie Walter, a political scientist at the University of Zurich, explained to me by email. On the one hand, these are the first “major sanctions” Switzerland has imposed “that are not U.N.-based.” Their breadth and the speed with which they were imposed are new, Walter said. Swiss journalist Markus Häfliger, a political correspondent for the German-language newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, calls it an “unprecedented escalation.”