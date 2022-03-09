How a Nation of 145 Million People Goes Dark Practically Overnight

Muratov has nevertheless remained committed to telling the truth. “We received an order to ban the use of the words ‘war,’ ‘occupation,’ ‘invasion,’” he told The New Yorker’s editor David Remnick in an interview. “However, we continue to call war war. We are waiting for the consequences.” Novaya Gazeta was one of at least ten Russian news outlets to receive such orders.



The Russian television network Dzohd (also known as TV Rain)—the subject of the indispensable recent documentary F@ck This Job and the country’s only independent TV network—was taken off the air last week after being accused of spreading misinformation. “We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work,” founder Natasha Sindeeva said in a statement. The network played Swan Lake before going dark—a nod to a 1991 incident in which several Russian broadcasters aired the ballet instead of showing their audiences the civilian unrest that arose in the wake of the attempted coup against Mikhail Gorbachev.

Meanwhile TVRain, the last independent media outlet operating in Russia, has shut down — here's the last few minutes of its broadcast, poorly Google Translated. It then cut to Swan Lake, which has particular relevance: https://t.co/XXtUHroZkt pic.twitter.com/Iq7HSal7FW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 3, 2022

This repression is a culmination of years of efforts to restrict Russia’s fledgling independent press outlets. But it has a dire, apocalyptic feeling. The country’s journalists have reported amid violence and threats for years. Finally, Putin and his cronies have seized the opportunity to silence the few outlets in the country brave enough to not parrot the official line. And Putin’s information blackout has already had a deleterious impact on the Russian public: As The New York Times reported this week, Ukrainians under siege are “encountering a confounding and almost surreal backlash from family members in Russia, who refuse to believe that Russian soldiers could bomb innocent people, or even that a war is taking place at all.”



This has also coincided with the rise of a pro-war movement, and the symbology, centered around the letter “Z,” that has emerged with sudden force in Russia. This is the dark twin of the efforts to restrict the press, an outgrowth of Russia’s frantic propaganda efforts and attempt to spin a brutal war as an “operation” built out of necessity. The seeming chaos and contradictions—a simultaneous push to stoke nationalist fervor for an invasion while dominating the media landscape in an effort to downplay the war—is quintessential Putin: As the Rand Corporation’s Christopher Paul and Miriam Matthews noted, “Russian propaganda entertains, confuses and overwhelms the audience.” But what’s afoot now in Russia heralds a new era in the country, one in which nothing but the official line will be allowed to circulate. It will have a persistent and pernicious effect on Russia long after the current conflict is resolved.

