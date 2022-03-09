How a Nation of 145 Million People Goes Dark Practically Overnight

For all of the talk about how Ukraine has been winning the “information war,” in Russia, Putin’s latest reboot of dezinformatsiya has been effective—and destructive. Even if the war in Ukraine were, by some miracle, to end quickly, Russia’s crackdown on the media and public discourse will likely endure. Autocrats like Putin rarely return freedoms that they have taken away. The threat to Russia’s free press, which has dealt with years of repression, may be existential.



The suppression of the free press is also causing trouble for Western outlets. Several American and European journalists have left the country in recent days and weeks. The Russian government, meanwhile, has also banned several foreign news outlets, including the BBC, from being read in the country. At the same time, Russia’s own propaganda efforts are in overdrive. The country has for years invested heavily in pushing online misinformation. Its official outlets are, unsurprisingly, also working overtime to cover up the country’s sputtering invasion. While Ukrainian officials have suggested that thousands of Russians have perished in the invasion, Russia’s own Ministry of Defense acknowledges only a few hundred casualties. The Russian government is insisting that it is not at war, nor is it invading Ukraine: an absurd claim if you have seen even a few seconds of footage from civilian areas in places like Kharkiv or Kyiv. It also insists that it is merely engaged in a “special military operation” targeting nationalists who are oppressing Russian nationals and citizens in the country.

For what little remains of Russia’s independent press, these are harrowing times. Last October, Dmitry Muratov won a Nobel Peace Prize for his fearless work as co-founder and editor in chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Now he’s being forced to scale back his paper’s reporting on the war. “Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved into a new phase: from the threat of blocking and closing publications (almost fully implemented) it has moved to the threat of criminal prosecution of both journalists and citizens who spread information about military hostilities that is different from the press releases of the Ministry of Defense,” the paper’s editors wrote in a letter to its readers.