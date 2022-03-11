The same day that Reffitt was convicted, the Justice Department indicted Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, with conspiracy for his alleged role in planning the January 6 attack. “Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol,” the Justice Department said in a statement. Tarrio had been arrested for destruction of property on January 4 after burning a “Black Lives Matter” banner and had been ordered by a judge to stay out of Washington as a condition of his release.

“The indictment alleges that Tarrio nonetheless continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and that he claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack,” the Justice Department said. Then on Wednesday the leader of the Alabama chapter of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, pleaded guilty to “seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions before, during and after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” according to the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol saw a week of new lawsuits. The Republican National Committee on Wednesday filed suit against the panel, seeking to stop a subpoena for data from the software company Salesforce. The RNC says the subpoena is too broad in scope and “seeks information on vast numbers of Republican donors, volunteers, supporters, and coalition members.”