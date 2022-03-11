Committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey said in response to the RNC lawsuit: “The Select Committee issued a subpoena to an email fundraising vendor in order to help investigators understand the impact of false, inflammatory messages in the weeks before January 6th, the flow of funds, and whether contributions were actually directed to the purpose indicated. This action has absolutely nothing to do with getting the private information of voters or donors.”

The suit also revealed that, like many millennials, Miller is still on his parents’ family cell phone plan.

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller also filed suit against the committee this week in an attempt to block a subpoena on his cell phone records. Miller also argued that the subpoena issued in February was overly broad and infringed upon his First and Fourth Amendment rights. The suit also revealed that, like many millennials, Miller is still on his parents’ family cell phone plan.

Across the country, in the District Court for the Central District of California, Judge David Carter said in an order on Wednesday that he would personally review 111 emails that former Trump attorney John Eastman wants shielded from the select committee. Eastman claims that the emails, all sent between January 4 and January 7, 2021, should be protected by attorney-client privilege and attorney work-product privilege.

“​​After reading the emails, the Court will determine for each document whether any privilege existed, whether that privilege was waived, and whether any exceptions apply,” Carter said. He did not indicate what he thought of the committee’s argument in a filing last week that Eastman and Trump may have illegally conspired to obstruct the certification of the election.