The Obscure Legal Doctrine That Conservatives May Use to Destroy Free Elections

It’s not hard to see the flawed reasoning here. If anything, Alito’s “they could’ve written it differently” canon of constitutional interpretation cuts against him. Just as the Constitution could have read “by each State,” it also could have read “by the legislature thereof, and the state courts can’t do anything about it.” The norm, both in 1789 and in 2022, is that state courts interpret state laws. If the Framers had really sought to exclude an entire area of state law from state judicial review—especially an area as important as election law!—you’d think they’d have been a little clearer about it. This sort of logic is nothing new from Alito, the self-professed textualist who rewrote the Voting Rights Act of 1965 last term so right-wing state lawmakers could use voter fraud as a pretext for new restrictions.

Alito’s consistency is, well, inconsistent. In the North Carolina case, he said the court should have intervened because of the high stakes involved ahead of the 2022 election. “The applicants will be irreparably harmed if a stay is not granted because they will be deprived of their constitutional prerogative to draw the congressional map in their State, and the public interest will be disserved if the 2022 congressional elections in North Carolina are held using districts that we eventually determine were unconstitutionally imposed,” he wrote.

As others have noted, however, this concern wasn’t always foremost on Alito’s mind. He joined a concurring opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh just last month in Merrill v. Milligan that took the opposite approach. In that shadow-docket case, the court’s conservative justices allowed Alabama’s new congressional map to go into effect despite a lower court’s ruling that it amounted to a racial gerrymander in violation of the Voting Rights Act. “If the district court’s judgment is eventually affirmed after appellate review, the injunction can take effect for congressional elections that occur after 2022,” Kavanaugh wrote. To Kavanaugh’s credit, he stuck by that principle in the North Carolina and Pennsylvania cases, where the partisan valence was reversed. Alito did not.