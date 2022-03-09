The Obscure Legal Doctrine That Conservatives May Use to Destroy Free Elections

Justice Samuel Alito also expressed a similar view during a shadow-docket clash over absentee-ballot deadlines in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had extended the deadline in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that dispute, Alito wrote that the Election Clause’s grant of power to state legislatures “would be meaningless if a state court could override the rules adopted by the legislature simply by claiming that a state constitutional provision gave the courts the authority to make whatever rules it thought appropriate for the conduct of a fair election.” Along with Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh, that would be four votes to read the ISL theory into the Constitution.

In his dissenting opinion on Thursday, Alito, joined by Thomas and Gorsuch, expanded on his reasoning a bit further. He argued that the Elections Clause has to be read favorably towards the ISL theory because the Framers did not explicitly rule it out. “This Clause could have said that these rules are to be prescribed ‘by each State,’ which would have left it up to each State to decide which branch, component, or officer of the state government should exercise that power, as States are generally free to allocate state power as they choose,” he wrote. “But that is not what the Elections Clause says. Its language specifies a particular organ of a state government, and we must take that language seriously.”

It’s not hard to see the flawed reasoning here. If anything, Alito’s “they could’ve written it differently” canon of constitutional interpretation cuts against him. Just as the Constitution could have read “by each State,” it also could have read “by the legislature thereof, and the state courts can’t do anything about it.” The norm, both in 1789 and in 2022, is that state courts interpret state laws. If the Framers had really sought to exclude an entire area of state law from state judicial review—especially an area as important as election law!—you’d think they’d have been a little clearer about it. This sort of logic is nothing new from Alito, the self-professed textualist who rewrote the Voting Rights Act of 1965 last term so right-wing state lawmakers could use voter fraud as a pretext for new restrictions.

Alito’s consistency is, well, inconsistent. In the North Carolina case, he said the court should have intervened because of the high stakes involved ahead of the 2022 election. “The applicants will be irreparably harmed if a stay is not granted because they will be deprived of their constitutional prerogative to draw the congressional map in their State, and the public interest will be disserved if the 2022 congressional elections in North Carolina are held using districts that we eventually determine were unconstitutionally imposed,” he wrote.