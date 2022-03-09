Bad News for Marjorie Taylor Greene: Congress Might Bring Back Earmarks

Without earmarks, the only way to demonstrate your commitment to your constituents is through ever-escalating demonstrations of ideological purity, which puts every member of Congress in the very game that Greene and Boebert are already playing to perfection. But if earmarks return, these MAGA wastrels might have to put down their iPhones and start doing some real work—and giving them more real work to do might help keep them out of trouble. After all, should they decide to keep faffing around, their constituents might find out that the member of Congress in the neighboring district brought home that much-needed overpass and start wondering why their own representative in Washington wasn’t putting in a shift getting them some similar perks. From there, their primary and general election opponents will be able to make a strong case that they frittered away their time in office, failing the folks at home.

Right about now you might be wondering, “Can we afford more Bridges to Nowhere in Alaska? In this economy?” But remember: The system worked back then; the Bridge to Nowhere never got built! And as Knutti was keen to remind me, even if it had gotten built, the total cost to taxpayers would have only been $398 million, a relative bargain when you put it up against the billions of dollars lost in the debt-ceiling brinkmanship and government shutdowns that rose once the sweet, sweet legislative grease of earmarks went away. We built a much more expensive bridge to a much worse nowhere, and we’re living there right now.

As The New York Times’ Tom Edsall pointed out seven years ago, extant polling demonstrated the earmark ban didn’t even lessen the cynicism that the public had for Congress, it only increased the intractable gridlock that everyone hates. Knutti told me that this should have been anticipated when Congress decided to ban the practice. “If people start to think, ‘Well, Congress isn’t doing anything for me. Who are they doing stuff for?’ the answer is ‘the other guy.’” This is the central irony of the earmark ban: The well-intended solution to the appearance of corruption only heightened those appearances. “When your congressman comes back to their district with nothing tangible but the promise to fight for this or that, with no results,” Knutti said, “what’s the difference between that and a snake oil salesman?”

According to Politico, the potential return of earmarks is viewed as a vital “sweetener” that is “sure to build support” for the omnibus, “since lawmakers will be able to tout specific projects they got funded in their districts.” Senator Roy Blunt, in fact, says that earmarks have created “a specific micro-reason” to get behind the bill. “It’s easy to be opposed to things on a macro basis,” Blunt told Politico. He adding that “member-directed spending allows you to have something you can go home with.”