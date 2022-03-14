The Oil Crisis Is Making Fossil Fuel Executives Cocky and Vengeful

An industry that’s spent the last two years and billions of dollars trying to convince the world that it can “decarbonize hydrocarbons” is much too savvy to brag about all the money to be made off a humanitarian catastrophe. Accordingly, the message fossil fuel execs pivoted to, as Russian troops crept further into Ukraine, is that they’re patriots, standing ready to meet the world’s energy needs and build American “energy independence.”

Even the brief planned programming of happy hours dotting the bars around downtown Houston—like a well-stocked “Women in Energy” confab convened by the American Petroleum Institute—kicked off with paeans to the bravery of the Ukrainian people. That’s not entirely disingenuous, of course, but fits neatly into a narrative that could spell big business for U.S. drillers: If you stand with the people of Ukraine—and of Europe, where an energy crisis looms—then it’s time to stand with American fossil fuel producers, who are ready to unleash the freedom molecules that’ll help kick Russian oil and gas to the curb and defund Putin’s war machine. If only they’ll let us. They, in this narrative, includes two groups. Wall Street investors won’t finance expanded production. And the Biden administration—in its alleged hostility to the industry and acquiescence to misguided climate activists—is sending those investors all the wrong signals, preventing them from changing their minds.



Politicians’ new willingness to greenlight gas terminals and oil wells has made executives cocky, but not happy: They’ve got scores to settle.

A conversation about war and America’s duty to the free world is more comfortable for fossil fuel executives than one about the grave dangers posed by their core products. The International Energy Agency, or IEA, just last year noted that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) means not greenlighting any further fossil fuel development. As of late last year, the world’s governments weren’t even close to limiting fossil fuel production enough to keep warming to 1.5 degrees. But at least they were talking about it. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. In a matter of weeks, policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic have gone from high-minded if watery talk of net-zero pledges to expediting permits for new fossil fuel infrastructure, inking previously unthinkable long-term supply contracts, and trying to ramp up drilling as quickly as possible.