What the industry wants now is “certainty” (“durable policy,” in industry speak) that nothing much will change for them, as well as a tone shift that—they hope—will inspire investors to back a building binge that will cement fossil fuels’ future for decades to come. “Short-cycle” investments in new wells could help alleviate pressures on Europe over the medium term. Based on the language being thrown around at CERAWeek, though, it’s hard to imagine that either drillers or investors would be interested in a short-term burst in production without guarantees that they can lock in profits (and emissions) for the long haul.

And all that adds up to a wildly unrealistic bottom line. The only potential threshold at which fossil fuel executives will be satisfied by White House overtures will be when the Biden administration accedes to their vision of a future without any meaningful constraints on their business model, and where American energy dominance reigns supreme.



The crisis in Ukraine has presented the industry with an opportunity to push that audacious vision forward. “The need for what we do has become so obvious that it’s almost a cakewalk now,” Souki said on stage in Houston—cakewalk being a colloquialism for “easy” originating with plantation-held dance competitions of enslaved people, which were then featured post-abolition in minstrel shows. “But I hate to benefit off of other people’s suffering,” Souki continued. He expressed relief that gas was once against being talked about as a transition fuel, or “bridge fuel” as climate envoy John Kerry said earlier in the week. As Souki sees it that bridge is a long one, involving the development of “100 years” worth of domestic that put the U.S. where “Saudi Arabia was 50 years ago.” The monarchy there beheaded 81 people on Saturday.

“People are going to have to heed us, including China.”

“We are going to create a geopolitical tool in the U.S. that is going to be absolutely massive,” he predicted. “People are going to have to heed us, including China.” That, Souki explained, is due to the power of the U.S. dollar—now being brought to bear on Russia via punishing sanctions—and its energy resources. Right now, he says, there’s “a moment of opportunity for our country to take advantage.’’