A New Europe Will Rise From the War in Ukraine. Is Biden Prepared?

But regime change has never been brought about by sanctions alone, and regime change as such is a policy with a long track record of failure for the U.S., from Afghanistan in 2001 to Iraq in 2003 to Libya in 2011. It is not that regimes cannot be changed. It is that they never end up changing in the way that policymakers in Washington wish. Putin’s paranoia is at this point impenetrable, and he will read malign intent into the most benign of policies and statements. Still, it is better not to signal any appetite for regime change in Russia, not least to the Russian population, which is not waiting for the American cavalry to save it from its widening tribulations.

Instead of regime change, sanctions should be tethered to a very specific purpose. This is to cut off outside support to Putin’s war machine. Putin is wrecking Ukraine with his army. Nothing guarantees that he will not wreck other countries with this same army inside or outside Europe. The sanctions will most likely not get Putin to think differently about war and peace. Over time, though, they can circumscribe the wealth and the technology transfer on which any military modernization relies.

It would be wise to recognize—as an opportunity cost of sanctions—that they tend to embitter the governments and the populations that are sanctioned. The stigma of sanctions can be more widespread than intended. To compensate, President Biden should use every chance he gets to address the Russian people and to tell them that the goal of the U.S. is not their immiseration. It is the cause of a more peaceful European and international order. Biden’s recent State of the Union address was a missed opportunity in this regard.

The greatest challenge for the Biden administration will be to continue arming Ukraine and to continue sanctioning Russia, without allowing an obviously conflictual relationship with Russia to spin out of control. The possibility of accident in a country at war and a country being helped along militarily by a bevy of outside powers is immense. The possibility of misinterpretation given the almost nonexistent diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Russia is equally immense. The possibility that Putin’s hubris could push him in the way of the U.S. military is at the moment immense. The possibility that Putin’s perception of defeat in Ukraine could increase his appetite for risk is immense as well. Putin may not be capable of entering into a diplomatic relationship; he may not be well psychologically. That is beyond anyone’s control, including Putin’s perhaps, but Putin’s state of mind (whatever it is) does not eliminate the need to manage this crisis—to enhance the same deconfliction between the U.S. and Russian militaries that has been effective in Syria and to keep lines of communication open, though not necessarily open to public view.