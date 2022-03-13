A New Europe Will Rise From the War in Ukraine. Is Biden Prepared?

It would be wise to recognize—as an opportunity cost of sanctions—that they tend to embitter the governments and the populations that are sanctioned. The stigma of sanctions can be more widespread than intended. To compensate, President Biden should use every chance he gets to address the Russian people and to tell them that the goal of the U.S. is not their immiseration. It is the cause of a more peaceful European and international order. Biden’s recent State of the Union address was a missed opportunity in this regard.

The greatest challenge for the Biden administration will be to continue arming Ukraine and to continue sanctioning Russia, without allowing an obviously conflictual relationship with Russia to spin out of control. The possibility of accident in a country at war and a country being helped along militarily by a bevy of outside powers is immense. The possibility of misinterpretation given the almost nonexistent diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Russia is equally immense. The possibility that Putin’s hubris could push him in the way of the U.S. military is at the moment immense. The possibility that Putin’s perception of defeat in Ukraine could increase his appetite for risk is immense as well. Putin may not be capable of entering into a diplomatic relationship; he may not be well psychologically. That is beyond anyone’s control, including Putin’s perhaps, but Putin’s state of mind (whatever it is) does not eliminate the need to manage this crisis—to enhance the same deconfliction between the U.S. and Russian militaries that has been effective in Syria and to keep lines of communication open, though not necessarily open to public view.

In this evolving situation, the situation generated by the war, the old recipes will not work.

The reimagining of Europe should start now. During the Second World War, the U.S. government began planning for postwar scenarios in 1942, not long after the U.S. entered the war and several years before the war ended. It put real resources behind the effort, gathering not just military brass but academics and experts to think about the possible directions Japanese and German politics might take. No doubt they made many false predictions and many errors of fact and of judgment. But without their analytical and planning work, the postwar occupations of Germany and Japan would surely have gone very differently—and not for the better. The State Department’s Office of Policy Planning, set up in 1947 by George Marshall, whose intellect did more than anyone’s to guide the U.S. war effort, had a mandate derived from World War II. This was to think ahead, to anticipate trends, and to align policy not only with the imperatives of the moment but with the imperatives (however imperfectly intuited) of the future.