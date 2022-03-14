Tucker Carlson Has a Crazy New Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Bioweapons in Ukraine

The reason DTRA has these facilities all over the former Soviet Union is that after it collapsed, everything from nuclear weapons to various viruses like swine flu were dispersed across the former SSR’s. A “research facility” can be a lot of different things. Carlson makes it sound nefarious, as if the presence of the facilities means Ukraine is going to use these deadly weapons any day now. But in fact, the DTRA facility in Kyiv is there to monitor the existence of various forms of weapons of mass destruction and things like dangerous viruses and pathogens, and to try to contain them and keep them from getting into the wrong hands–hence Nuland’s concern.

When Ebola spread in West Africa in 2015, it was DTRA that provided mobile diagnostic labs and personal protective equipment. In Jordan from 2009 to 2017, DTRA helped the Jordanian Army secure its borders with Syria and Iraq against the illicit traffic in WMD. In 2018, after an episode of particular derring-do, Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis awarded DTRA team members a Medal of Valor. But to Carlson, all that is propaganda. The truth is what Putin and Russian TV say: that Newland’s sloppy wording confirms that Ukraine has biological weapons that it’s about to use against Russian troops. I’ll quote from Carlson fully here so you can see exactly how he takes what Nuland says and turns it into something she definitely did not say:

Does Ukraine have biological weapons? Ugh, Ukraine has biological research facilities. What? You mean secret bio labs like the secret bio labs that Ukraine definitely doesn’t have? Ukraine has those? Yes, it does. And not only does Ukraine have secret bio labs, Toria Nuland said, whatever they’re doing in those labs is so dangerous and so scary that she is, ‘quite concerned’ that the so-called research material inside those bio labs might fall into the hands of Russian forces. Try not to use profanity on the air to describe our reaction. Our jaws dropped, let’s leave it there. Under oath in an open committee hearing, Toria Nuland just confirmed that the Russian disinformation they’ve been telling us for days is a lie and a conspiracy theory and crazy and immoral to believe is, in fact, totally and completely true.

Small wonder that Russian TV newscasts, as Mother Jones’ David Corn reported over the weekend, are under explicit orders to quote Carlson.

All the U.S. fact-checking organizations have pounced, notably Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, who gave Carlson the full four Pinocchios. Kessler even noted that back in 2020, China, trying to answer allegations emanating from the United States about the origins of the coronavirus, made these allegations about U.S.-funded labs spreading biological weapons. The Trump administration denied the claims.