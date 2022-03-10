The Pandemic Sparked a Golden Age of Crypto Scams

In June 2020, a few months after Covid-19 landed on America’s shores, a tech entrepreneur published an article in Forbes warning that pandemic conditions were leading to a dramatic rise in fraud and cybercrime. With much commerce, social life, and work moving online, she warned, scammers had more opportunities to extort innocent people. And with the advent of online payment networks and cryptocurrencies, it was easier than ever for criminals to steal and launder money from victims all over the world.

Almost two years later, the Department of Justice arrested the author of that article for her alleged participation in one of the largest money-laundering schemes of all time. According to court documents, Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, were in possession of almost 100,000 bitcoin pilfered from Bitfinex, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, in 2016. At the time of the theft, the cache of bitcoins was worth about $70 million. When Morgan and Lichtenstein were arrested six years later, bitcoin’s value had soared, making the stolen tokens worth a remarkable $3.6 billion.

Within hours of their arrest, Morgan and Lichtenstein were catapulted into the realm of viral celebrity and semi-ironic folk heroes. The couple may have committed a crime, but they did so in such an apparently sloppy and extravagant fashion that online gawkers could not help but appreciate their antics. Subsequent reporting also revealed that Morgan and Lichtenstein had received a Paycheck Protection Program loan for $11,000 from the U.S. government. Even fraudsters holding billions in crypto won’t blush at the chance to abscond with a little more fiat.

With apologies to all-star scammers like Bernie Madoff and Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland, Morgan and Lichtenstein may turn out to be the emblematic fraudsters of our age. From their ridiculous (and highly public) social media posts to their inscrutable decision to remain in Manhattan, rather than fleeing to a foreign jurisdiction, they project a bizarre lack of competence, which makes them fitting figureheads for an era defined by rampant corporate malfeasance, wage theft, and a surge in fraud and financial crimes. Borrowing from the investor Jim Chanos, whose successful short bets include Enron and Wirecard AG, we call it the golden age of fraud, and it potentially affects us all.

In a hype economy built on froth, virality, misinformation, and celebrity endorsements, crypto has no apparent utility besides being a source of risky speculation.

A combination of Trump-era corporate impunity, liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing, abundant venture capital sloshing around the system, occasional stimulus checks, bored quarantined Americans, income inequality, and casino capitalism brought us to a place where financial scams and frauds are ubiquitous and valorized by some of the culture’s most familiar faces—a time when the main way to get ahead seems to be making reckless bets on potentially worthless digital assets. Next to sports gambling, which, thanks to a recent wave of state-led legalization is now available to about 100 million Americans, the fullest expression of this new age of fraud can be found in the increasingly celebrified world of crypto speculation, where technology and pop culture combine to make fraud a prominent, even essential feature of the landscape. It’s not uncommon for crypto enthusiasts to compare their projects to Ponzi schemes—and to do so proudly. A classic American scam is now being rehabilitated as a potential business model for the crypto economy, especially in the realm of DeFi (short for “decentralized finance”).