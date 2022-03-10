The Pandemic Sparked a Golden Age of Crypto Scams

In the golden age of fraud, grift sits comfortably alongside the general sense of unreality permeating the American economy.

In a hype economy built on froth, virality, misinformation, and celebrity endorsements, crypto has no apparent utility besides being a source of risky speculation. As economists from both the left (Krugman, Roubini) and right (Hanke) have pointed out, crypto has no inherent value except what another person might pay for it. In economics, this is referred to as the greater fool theory. At its base, crypto is private money (an outdated notion from the 19th century) which largely runs on rails purposefully set up to be outside the banking system and away from those pesky government authorities with their annoying focus on transparency and the rule of law. Its value is a collective hallucination, dependent on constant salesmanship and, in some cases, deception and market manipulation.

Confronting the golden age of fraud means tackling corporate criminal impunity, income inequality, and some of the other basic inequities of our economy—and not by financializing everything on overseas crypto markets. (After all, to paraphrase Motherboard’s Edward Ongweso Jr., you can’t democratize Goldman Sachs.) It means enforcing laws on the books—much of the legal framework for regulating cryptocurrencies like securities already exists—and developing new regulatory measures, like President Biden’s just-signed executive order on crypto, to stymie the novel forms of manipulation and theft that have cropped up in recent years. It means being as tough on Wall Street as on the wildcat crypto bankers operating out of the Bahamas, who are buying up stadium sponsorships and the loyalty of an increasing number of predominantly (but sadly not exclusively!) Republican politicians, who have developed a crude “God, Guns, and Bitcoin” mantra that conveniently positions them against the federal government they work for while also attracting crypto industry donations. (The number of crypto lobbyists in DC has tripled since 2018, according to a recent report from Public Citizen.) It also means educating the public that what can seem like a novel path to easy wealth often comes with some pretty terrible, and unexpected, externalities.

The golden age of fraud is defined by the brazenness of its criminal set, who lack shame and often seem to relish in their own sketchy behavior. Call it the Martin Shkreli paradigm, after the pharmaceutical price gouger who showed no remorse until, finally facing jail time, he broke down in front of a judge. So while some of today’s fraudsters eventually find their comeuppance, most have come to expect impunity, which is perhaps why Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein made the unwise decision to stay in the U.S. Much of the cryptocurrency industry prefers to operate extraterritorially or in island nations known for their friendliness toward shell corporations and shadow banking. (Bitfinex is registered in the British Virgin Islands.) But Morgan and Lichtenstein thought that they could get away with their heist here at home—and didn’t mind chronicling their shambolic hustle and garish taste in a litany of TikTok videos.

If one has the feeling that we’re all being robbed—that both crypto scammers and mega-millionaires like Tom Brady are pulling down PPP loans they shouldn’t have a right to; or that members of Congress are making millions by apparently trading on inside information—it’s because we are. Fraud is an anti-social crime, undermining trust and robbing others of opportunity. What makes it more infuriating is that today’s criminals seem to act not only without remorse but flamboyantly, with social media as their stage. There are no Robin Hoods in this individualist culture, only aspiring influencers looking for the next payday, however illicit.