Why Joe Manchin Sank Sarah Bloom Raskin’s Nomination

Manchin added that fossil fuel executives should “demand more. If you do that, you all can turn this around. You’ll get some people in Congress that basically are there for the right reasons. There’s a difference between public service and self-service, and there’s not one of you that don’t have the instincts to pick that up immediately. Just use it when you pick it up, and throw ’em the hell out of the room.” A spokesperson for Manchin’s office did not respond to a request to clarify what he meant when he suggested fossil fuel executives throw members of Congress out of the room. His office declined to comment on whether he had met with industry representatives in Houston about Raskin’s nomination.

Later on in his remarks, Manchin seemed to offer proof that he, for one, has provided his own donors with the aforementioned return on investment. He listed off his efforts to champion the Keystone XL pipeline, rebrand the White House’s moratorium on drilling on public lands as a “pause,” and battle methane rules. Specifically, he recalled a conversation with 45-year-old Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan (“just a great young man,” Manchin added) about the agency’s proposed methane rules, which Manchin thought should be scrapped if a methane fee in the Build Back Better Act was moving ahead, too. “I said, ‘Michael, don’t you think you oughta work with us a little bit and find out what might be needed in the market before you just decide in Washington?’ I said, ‘I think they’d be more than happy to tell you where’s some things that could be changed,’” Manchin recalled. “So I called the White House. I says, ‘Now tell me what you want to do. Do you just want the money, or do you want to fix the problem? Tell me what you want.’ Now to do both of them is absolutely asinine.”

During his plenary and at a press conference afterward, Manchin outlined a wish list of things he might want from this administration in return for his vote on any remaining climate provisions that could be salvaged from Build Back Better: the use of the Defense Production Act to complete the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline; continued leasing of public lands for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico (recent sales were struck down by a federal judge in January); federal support for Maryland’s Cove Point liquefied natural gas terminal; and “fast-track” permitting for four other LNG facilities that he did not name. “Bottom line, we need production,” Manchin said.

Manchin reiterated industry talking points, claiming that the reason drillers aren’t producing more oil and gas has to do with regulatory hurdles. He didn’t mention the fact that Wall Street investors have been the ones pressuring oil and gas drillers to keep growth relatively low. Wall Street would rather drillers increase returns and stop burning through cash the way they have for the last decade.