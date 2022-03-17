Hill Staffers Are Tired of Being an “Overworked and Underpaid” Cliché

During the pandemic, opportunities to commiserate over those shared woes diminished. No one understands what it’s like to work on the Hill the way a staffer does, but like individuals in public and private sector jobs across the country, they were isolated. David Tennent, who until recently was digital director for Republican Representative Guy Reschenthaler, spent his pandemic lockdown days working from home but brainstorming how to make up for the lack of networking. Two years later, his idea is now a fully fledged app that he hopes will revamp the way staffers communicate with each other.

Tennent isn’t selling CNCT directly as part of a new effort to boost working conditions in the House and Senate. Instead, he harkens back to ideals of lost bipartisanship. He told me that during his time on the Hill, he found that only talking to colleagues within his office or even within his political party made it “really easy to dehumanize [the other side] and just see them as the enemy.” But he said he’s learned that he has a lot more in common with people of the opposite party than he originally thought. “We might have completely different political views, but 95 percent of the issues we actually agree on,” Tennent said.

It remains to be seen whether the app will eventually help a GOP legislative aide bond with a Democratic comms director, but there’s promise. At the launch party on Thursday, the crowd at least connected over shared bottles of wine and communal cases of spiked seltzers—BYOB, of course. But when I chatted with the guests on that rooftop launch, one of the most common uniting issues across party lines was the treatment of congressional staff.