Hill Staffers Are Tired of Being an “Overworked and Underpaid” Cliché

Advocates for unionization on Capitol Hill are becoming more vocal. Despite the recent influx of support, however, many staffers I spoke with for this article still requested to remain anonymous for the sake of their jobs. “When I think of ways things can progress for Hill staff,” said a junior staffer for democratic leadership, “I think at least from my view, it’s increased payment, and I think I’m lucky enough to be happy with where I am, but I shouldn’t have to just be lucky, it should be standard.”

During the House hearing, the issue of allowing congressional staff to unionize fell mostly along party lines, with the Democrats present supportive and Republicans skeptical. Ranking member Rodney Davis of Illinois said that he generally supports unions, but in the case of congressional staff, a union would be “unworkable” and “impractical.” Reporter Jim Saska, who covered the hearing for Roll Call, noted that “many [Democratic lawmakers] have yet to signal their support for staff unionization.”

The democratic staffer I spoke with said they are “tentatively supportive” of the unionization efforts but want to know more about how it would function before being fully on board. “How unions operate in places outside the government sphere, I’m very supportive of … but I kind of want to know more about how it would work,” they added, “what the structure of it would be, because at the Hill, every office is kind of like its own company, it’s such a unique setup.”