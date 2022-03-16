Americans Remember They Like Democracy—in Other Countries, Anyway

Even though Kyiv is more than 5,000 miles from Washington and no American troops are in jeopardy, 89 percent of registered voters surveyed by the Wall Street Journal say they are following the war “closely” and 54 percent are watching “very closely.” This is not normal, especially after the nation was exposed to four years of Trump-style America First isolationism. Even pro football is not followed as closely. According to a poll by The Los Angeles Times and SurveyMonkey before the Super Bowl, only 51 percent of Americans claim to be football fans.

The scorn for Putin is near universal. In a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, 80 percent of Americans contend that Putin holds a “great deal” of blame for the war with Ukraine. This number holds steady despite Trump’s pre-invasion gushing over Putin’s “genius” and his “very savvy” strategy. The number holds despite Tucker Carlson’s zealous efforts on prime-time Fox News to spread a pro-Russian conspiracy theory about bioweapons in Ukraine.

We, as a nation, are moving into a post-Donald Trump world, one where the country might be ready to again embrace the broader ideals of democracy.

What also leaps out from the polling is that Americans believe in NATO and the obligation to militarily come to defense of our allies if attacked by Russia. Asked precisely that question in a recent CBS poll, 73 percent favored a “U.S. military response against Russia.” All the bloviating by Trump that Americans are being played for suckers by our European allies failed to register. Americans believe that allies matter, especially now that Putin has displayed his full aggressive intention to restore the old Soviet Union.

Even more startling is the lack of significant differences between Democrats and Republicans on many of these questions. A study—released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center based on their online survey panel—found that “working closely with U.S. allies ... to respond to Russia’s invasion” won bipartisan support from 73 percent of Republicans and 85 percent of Democrats. Remember that we are supposedly in an era when political partisans on both sides can’t even agree on the orbit of the moon or what month comes after March. Yet, the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine has brought both sides together in support of the democratic values that American proudly bequeathed to the world in 1776.