Americans Remember They Like Democracy—in Other Countries, Anyway

Even more startling is the lack of significant differences between Democrats and Republicans on many of these questions. A study—released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center based on its online survey panel—found that “working closely with U.S. allies … to respond to Russia’s invasion” won bipartisan support from 73 percent of Republicans and 85 percent of Democrats. Remember that we are supposedly in an era when political partisans on both sides can’t even agree on the orbit of the moon or what month comes after March. Yet the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine has brought both sides together in support of the democratic values that American proudly bequeathed to the world in 1776.

Maybe, for the moment, politics does miraculously stop at the edge of the embattled borders of Ukraine. Of course, when it comes to domestic issues, the venom and the vitriol endure. In some polls, just 20 percent of Republicans believe that Biden was legitimately elected. The same divisions apply to the legacy of the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Most Republicans see the insurrectionists as little more than free-range tourists. According to a January poll from YouGov/Economist, 59 percent of Republicans believe that antifa (that near-mythical left-wing organization) was somehow involved in the attacks.

Make no mistake, the deep cleavages over American politics have not vanished with the justified bipartisan embrace of Zelenskiy as a martyr of democracy. But it does suggest that when confronted with a new crisis—and a new set of issues—Americans push the reset button and express their underlying beliefs about freedom, alliances, and the rights of smaller nations to forge their own destiny.