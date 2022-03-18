You’d Forgotten All About Paul LePage. Don’t. He Could Be Maine Governor Again.

But one of LePage’s bigger critiques’ of Mills tenure is mask mandates and the former governor has attended an anti-mask rally. Fighting vaccine and mask mandates is a big part of LePage’s critique of Mills’ stewardship. That has been the core theme of his platform as he was collecting signatures to qualify to run for office again.

“For Covid, she was one of the more restrictive governors in the country. She shut down quickly, she maintained the state of emergency for an extraordinarily long amount of time—everything from mask mandates to the vaccine mandate for healthy workers, the state was erring on the side of extreme caution but exercising executive authority, to a degree that was above and beyond what a lot of her peers did,” said Matthew Gagnon, the CEO of the conservative Maine Policy Institute. Gagnon also said there’s apprehension among Republicans on Mills’s handling of the state budget. “Prior to Covid she had already expanded the size of the Maine budget by more than $800 million which doesn’t sound like a lot, but for us it is. And then when Covid hit there was just this gigantic influx of money that’s come, and our budget has been exploding in size and not very many people here, even the governor’s supporters, think that is sustainable in the long term to be spending as much money as she has.”

Mills has not run from her record on the pandemic. The state currently has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. The first ad of her reelection campaign touted her leadership during the Covid pandemic and a proposal to return half of the state’s budget surplus over to Mainers. Mills has also rolled out a proposal for free two-year community college.