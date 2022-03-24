Congress Is Leaving Americans to Fend for Themselves Against Omicron BA.2

Some Democrats, meanwhile, have also balked at providing the money, albeit for slightly better reasons. Some of the money that House Democrats had allocated for Covid-19 measures came from unused stimulus funds intended for the states—representatives from states that had not yet received their money protested that this was not right. “It’s really not fair because some states got the money all at once, some states didn’t. The first case was diagnosed in Washington. So we also had it much earlier and we had to deal with it. I don’t know if we can fix it in this, or we can fix it somewhere else,” Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, whose state could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in Covid mitigation funding, told Politico.

As New York’s Ed Kilgore wrote earlier this month, “The trouble now, of course, is that the new COVID funding will (barring some unforeseen crisis) no longer be nestled in must-pass legislation that at least some Senate Republicans will grudgingly support.” Now attempts to fund Covid response efforts appear to have stalled out completely. Even the PREVENT Pandemics Act, a small step in the right direction that would provide a measly $2 billion—much less than experts are calling for—to fight future pandemics has lost traction.

This is potentially catastrophic for a slew of reasons. The most obvious is that the pandemic is still very much raging. Deaths may have declined from their most frightening peaks, but hundreds of people are still perishing from the virus every day. There is no guarantee that these metrics will simply decline on their own—in the best-case scenario, Covid-19 will enter an endemic phase and be with us for a very long time. This is, in other words, hardly a moment to decrease our vigilance. Rather, we should prepare for this reality by passing legislation that adequately tracks new variants, treats new cases, and protects vulnerable and disabled populations.