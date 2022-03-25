“Petromasculinity” Is Becoming Toxic, Too—at Least to Online Daters

Behaviors associated with climate-conscious habits, in contrast, are often coded as feminine; I once saw a group of Trump-supporting women loudly taunt a young liberal protester as a “soy boy,” a term which has become widespread in conservative circles. And electric cars are “gay”, famously—just as trains are European.

Indeed, straight men’s anxiety about environmentalism has been a huge problem, contributing to the culture wars around climate change, which might otherwise be a unifying issue for people who don’t own millions in Exxon stock. A Penn State study found that heterosexual men were reluctant to engage in eco-friendly behaviors like carrying reusable shopping bags, for fear of appearing feminine or gay. The more important it was to a man that he be perceived as straight, the more wary he was about engaging in these small acts of care for the planet. This may help explain why people identifying as LGBTQ are much more likely to become environmental activists.

But it seems a lot of online daters are rejecting this worldview. Taken alone, it would be encouraging even to learn that women of a certain demographic are done with petromasculinity and other deadly toxins. But another cheering finding In OkCupid’s data is that the gender gap isn’t that big. Men don’t want to date climate deniers, either: Climate is the top issue for male respondents, too. This suggests that significant numbers of men are almost equally fed up with the machismo of climate denial. In fact, the gender gap between users was smaller on climate than on any other issue. The men of OkCupid, are, it seems, not intimidated by soy boy taunts.