“Petromasculinity” Is Becoming Toxic, Too—at Least to Online Daters

OkCupid’s data isn’t conducted like a formal public opinion survey and isn’t representative of the population at large. The median age of the site’s users has been reported as being around 32 in the past, which would be younger than the national median age of 38.4 in 2019. And there’s good reason to believe, given data on users’ interaction with a 2018 “Trump Filter” and other political questions, that the users skew liberal. Most data also shows dating sites and apps skew urban and suburban. But the new data still offers interesting insights about this particular group of users. OkCupid didn’t find significant differences among age groups, for example, though region could be an intensifier: 94 percent of San Franciscan respondents said they wouldn’t date someone who didn’t care about climate change, nine points more than those from Miami. (Although maybe Miami daters should get a little less tolerant of the deniers: The city floods regularly and may be underwater by 2100.)

Women were more likely than men to consider climate concern a necessary quality in a mate.

Women were more likely than men to consider climate concern a necessary quality in a mate. The fact that there’s a gender gap isn’t surprising: After all, climate denial and a certain aggressive cartoon masculinity have long been deeply intertwined. A lot of propaganda has gone into this gender disparity, as big gas-guzzling cars have long been advertised to men, the bigger the better. The rage conservative men have hurled at Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been deranged and consistent with research showing a link between climate denial and hostility to feminism (and outspoken women).

Fossil fuels have long been associated with a certain sort of red-blooded, heteronormative, nationalist masculinity: When Sarah Palin yelled, “Drill, Baby, Drill,” in support of exploiting the resources of the Arctic, it was hard to ignore the sexual innuendo. In 2015, the Alaska governor was even more explicit, criticizing Obama’s veto of the Keystone Pipeline in a Facebook post entitled “Obama’s Impotence; Why He Can’t ‘Drill, Baby, Drill,’” that argued the president was “impotent” against the Islamic State’s burgeoning oil empire.