Merrick Garland Has Satisfied His Democratic Critics—For Now

But that acknowledgement carries risks. “If there is an investigation that’s publicly revealed of the organizers and higher level perpetrators, then people will point to this speech and say he went as far as he could during this speech within the bounds of not revealing non-public information about an ongoing investigation,” Rapallo said. “But if they aren’t actually doing that investigation, the concern is that some people could look back to this speech and, I think, potentially could say that he misled the American people, if that’s not actually occurring.”

For Garland, managing the expectations and public perceptions of the January 6 investigations will likely be a key challenge in his tenure leading the department. Biden nominated Garland last year in large part to restore public confidence in the Justice Department’s integrity after the tenures of Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr. But the events at the Capitol defined his tenure almost immediately: Biden’s formal announcement of his nomination took place just one day after the attack.

One year later, Garland said that the investigation will take as long as necessary to complete, consciously dashing expectations of swift consequences for those who helped instigate the attack. “I understand that this may not be the answer some are looking for,” he said in Wednesday’s speech. “But we will and we must speak through our work. Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our investigations and the civil liberties of our citizens.”

While that may not satisfy some of Trump’s fiercest critics, it also fits within the broader mandate he had for rebuilding the Justice Department. “We all need to respect the work that he is doing, and the fact that he is doing it with a great deal of dignity, and he’s doing it in the right way,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Wednesday morning during a press call hosted by the Democratic Attorneys General Association.