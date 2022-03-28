Biden’s Putin Gaffe Has Nuclear Consequences

But thanks to a moment of improvisation, none of that carefully crafted rhetoric ended up drawing the media’s attention. Near the end of the speech, Biden ad libbed, saying that “for God’s sake, this man”—by which he meant Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“cannot remain in power.”



The administration quickly went into damage control mode, immediately distancing its official position from Biden’s remarks, making it clear that the U.S. did not support regime change in Russia and—less convincingly—that the president really meant something different. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a Biden administration official told reporters. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” This remark followed two others, in which Biden described Putin as a “butcher” and a “war criminal,” which similarly were far more aggressive than the official American position. Biden himself, meanwhile, further confused the situation on Monday by saying, “I just was expressing my outrage. He shouldn’t remain in power, just like, you know, bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things,” but also that “it doesn’t mean we have a fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way.”



While the controversy predictably received the standard “politician makes gaffe” coverage, it bears noting that the incident only underlined the extraordinary danger that the world is in at the moment. Relations between Russia and the U.S. are worse than they have been in decades: Officials from the two militaries are not even communicating at the moment; traditional diplomatic channels have, over the past decade, also eroded badly. The risk of nuclear war is already high; small errors or even misinterpretations can quickly lead to astonishing consequences. Biden’s remarks also underscore that there are two daunting diplomatic challenges ahead. The first is ending the war in Ukraine. But the second is to lessen, if not eradicate, the risk of nuclear annihilation, which has rapidly reemerged in recent weeks.

