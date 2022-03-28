Biden’s Putin Gaffe Has Nuclear Consequences

Biden’s “this man cannot remain in power” remark was, in many ways, a classic Biden gaffe. The president has been prone to similar emotional outbursts for decades—one can think of his iconic “big fucking deal” remark after the passage of Obamacare in a similar way. Biden’s not wrong, per se, to want Russia’s government and military in the hands of someone without Putin’s irredentist ambitions. Putin is a butcher and a war criminal; he is also a despot and authoritarian. The lives of millions of Russians and Ukrainians would undoubtedly improve were he to be removed from power.



Those who have endeavored to defend Biden’s loose lips have largely pointed out the plain-spoken veracity of his remarks. In The Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin blamed Biden’s advisers for walking it back, arguing that they made the president look weak while saying the comments themselves represented “a perfectly acceptable, morally sound view.” Her colleague, Max Boot, meanwhile, argued that history judge Biden’s ad-libs favorably, stretching credulity to argue that Ronald Reagan’s bellicose rhetoric about the “evil empire” helped hasten the fall of the Soviet Union. Writing in The Daily Beast, David Rothkopf dismissed the controversy as being about “whether Joe Biden hurt Vladimir Putin’s feelings by speaking the truth.”



But Vladimir Putin’s interpretations of Biden’s words are of paramount importance right now; recklessly getting ahead of the U.S.’s and NATO’s strategy on Ukraine can have perilous consequences. There is a fine line—one that will likely require uncomfortable tradeoffs—to be walked with regards to punishing Russia for its illegal, profoundly destructive invasion of Ukraine and in ending that conflict. Biden has mostly walked it ably, but his unity-themed oration was rapidly transformed into a saber-rattling spectacle—one that handed Putin a rhetorical weapon of his own: The opportunity to characterize the Western alliance as being chiefly concerned with interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs. Biden may have the facts on his side, but if the ultimate goal here is to end the war in Ukraine and to have Russia rejoin the global community, these comments only further paint Putin into a corner.

