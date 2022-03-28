Biden’s Regime Change Misstatement Will Make It Harder to End the War

But that doesn’t fly and neither do the efforts to explain away Biden’s misstatement. The fact is—and Biden knows this—if the president says something, it is policy. Many years ago, when I served in the State Department as a speechwriter, this simple maxim was constantly drilled into our heads. If we weren’t sure what the current policy on a particular foreign policy issue was, we checked what the president had recently said. Voila, we had our answer.



The president of the United States doesn’t get the luxury of expressing moral outrage and calling for the removal of a foreign leader and then compartmentalizing it from U.S. policy.



No matter how Biden tries to spin this, one can be quite confident that Putin will not view his comments with the nuance that the president would prefer. Rather, Biden’s words will only feed the Russian leader’s conviction that NATO expansion into his country’s near-abroad (and military support for Ukraine) is simply regime change by another name.

