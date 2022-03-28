“Cold, Ashamed, and Free”: Anti-Putin Russians Take Refuge in Armenia

Within 48 hours of deciding to flee Russia, writer Maxim Osipov and his wife were in a Moscow airport. “I knew it should have been a sentimental moment,” said Osipov of crossing the Russian border and taking his seat on a plane bound for Armenia, a small country in the Southern Caucasus. “But it was like I was dead and observing the afterlife. I was more curious than sentimental.”



Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country since President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Some of those who headed for the exits in this unprecedented exodus feared the mass repression that was to come; others worried about the possibility of conscription into Russia’s forces, or the possibility that the borders could be closed. Almost all who have sought a haven away from their homes are horrified by the bloody violence in Ukraine and the ever-darkening political mood in Moscow.



On arriving in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, which has lately been in the grip of unseasonal blizzards and sub-zero temperatures, Osipov said he felt “cold, ashamed and free”—a reference to a quote about emigration from German writer Sebastian Haffner, who escaped Nazi Germany in the late 1930s. “I am ashamed of Russia,” said Osipov, who lived in the picturesque town of Tarusa, just outside Moscow. “I’m ashamed of myself for not staying in Tarusa. I am ashamed because friends were unable to leave because of their elderly parents, or for other reasons. And, of course, I am ashamed to be Russian because of what we are doing in Ukraine.”



The influx of Russians is hard to miss in Yerevan, which is home to about a million people and known as the “pink city” because of the widely-used rose-colored tufa stone. Most of the arriving Russians are from the country’s beleaguered middle class, and groups of lost-looking Muscovites are a common—and incongruous—sight on Armenian streets. Spoken Russian is now far more common in Yerevan than it was before the war, skyrocketing real estate prices have led to a flood of evictions, and there are long lines at banks.



Russians do not need a visa to enter Armenia, and the country’s Soviet heritage means most locals speak Russian, making it an attractive destination. Other post-Soviet capitals have also seen notable inflows of Russians in recent weeks, including Tbilisi in neighboring Georgia, and Bishkek in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. The Turkish capital, Istanbul, and cities in the Baltic states also have rapidly growing Russian émigré communities. Some estimates put the total exodus in the last month at up to 250,000 people.



Many of those arriving from Russia are in a state of shock, communicating obsessively with friends and family and trying to understand what to do next—even going so far as to look to history for clues on what’s to come. “Everyone is reading Karl Jaspers on collective guilt, Hannah Arendt on the banality of evil and Jonathan Little’s Kindly Ones,” said a museum curator from Moscow who flew to Yerevan with her boyfriend and requested anonymity to speak freely. “I haven’t made up my mind, but in terms of feelings I can say there is more pain than shame. I have so much pain for Ukraine.”



Even abroad, many Russians are still afraid of speaking freely—particularly if they hope to return. A law on “fake news” signed by Putin earlier this month includes jail sentences of up to 15 years, and many believe it could be used to unleash a new wave of repression. Several Russians declined to give an interview for this article, and the museum curator said she had deleted her anti-war Facebook posts. “A person has a limited quantity of mental strength and at the moment part of this strength has been stolen by fear,” she said.

While most new arrivals are concentrated in Yerevan, Russians have also been heading to other destinations across Armenia, including the “northern capital” of Gyumri and the mountainous spa town of Dilijan. Many are intent on setting up a new home, while others are planning to move on to Europe, or even further afield.



Maria Maiofis and her husband, Ilya Kukulin, both prominent academics, pulled their 17-year-old daughter out of school and bought three tickets to Yerevan eight days after the outbreak of war. Over coffee in Yerevan, they said that they couldn’t stay silent and didn’t want to go prison for protesting—so their only option was to leave.



Along with their dog, they had to change airports in Moscow after their flight was cancelled at the last minute. When their plane was briefly held on the runway before take-off their daughter had a panic attack. “The three weeks we have been here [in Yerevan] I feel like I have been picking up the pieces,” said Maiofis. The couple added they want to find jobs in a “free country”, but they will stay in Armenia for a few months.



While those fleeing generally have similar political convictions, they come from a variety of different jobs and industries. The exodus includes most of Russia’s remaining independent journalists—nervous about the new law on “fake news”—and a large part of the IT sector. As many as 100,000 IT specialists could leave Russia in April, according to the Russian Association of Electronic Communications. Privately-owned Russian internet giant Yandex has said it is looking to rent a new office in Yerevan.



The loss of hundreds of thousands of highly-educated men and women is likely to have a long-term economic impact on Russia, but these emigrants also represent some of the country’s most active anti-regime opposition. The consequences of this mass evacuation on both the current anti-war movement, as well as future opposition to the Kremlin, are different to gauge—but look to be significant.



On a recent Sunday in Yerevan, several hundred Russians, Armenians, and Ukrainians gathered in a snowstorm for an anti-war march through the city center. As the demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags and chanted “Putin is a murderer!”, “No to war!”, and “Glory to Ukraine!”, bemused Armenian onlookers leaned out of windows and took videos on their phone. Academics Maiofis and Kukulin said attending a political rally without fearing arrest was a new—and cathartic—experience.