The Bottomless Corruption of Ginni and Clarence Thomas

In other words: Groundswell, made up of major right-wing players like Thomas and Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, is exactly the kind of group that Eastman, Bannon, and others might have been plotting with. In addition to that, Thomas is also on the board of the action arm of the Center for National Policy, the secretive, right-wing outfit that coordinates all manner of political activism on the right. CNP Action “helped advance,” as the Times put it, the “Stop the Steal” movement. So, Thomas was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Washington Post’s big scoop was based on 21 text messages she sent to Meadows (along with eight that Meadows wrote back in response). Are we to assume that those 21 messages constitute the beginning and the end of her importuning? From November 7 (the day Joe Biden was declared the winner) to January 6, nearly 60 days passed. She likely wrote dozens or even hundreds of text messages and emails to key players. Was she in touch with Bannon and Eastman and other key conspirators? This is obviously a legitimate line of inquiry for the committee, with respect not only to Thomas, but Fitton and other Groundswellers as well.

The Times report said that Liz Cheney was reluctant to see Thomas called lest it reflect poorly on her husband somehow (a little reminder that her allyship has limits), although she apparently has no objection to asking Thomas for a voluntary interview. Another complicating factor is the fact that one of the committee’s top investigators, John Wood, is a former law clerk to Clarence Thomas. Eastman was a Thomas clerk as well.