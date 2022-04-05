How the “Jewel of Harlem” Became Unlivable

When residents attempted to publicly protest the conditions in July, holding a bake sale for legal fees accrued through disputes, management security brought over the New York City Police Department. The police quickly left, finding the dozens of primarily Black women selling cake on the sidewalk not to be in violation. Still, the fact that the cops were summoned shows how far the relationship has deteriorated between some residents and the board and its management company.

I was initially introduced to Esplanade’s troubles via Millicent’s story. Millicent seems like the kind of person who knows all of her neighbors by name, because she does, after living in the building since 1968. On January 20, 2021, her neighbor called her while she was on vacation, informing her that her apartment had flooded. Forced to tend to the emergency, Millicent came back to a home—where, just a couple years earlier, she had updated the kitchen, redone the floors, repainted walls, and purchased new furniture—now rendered uninhabitable. Over the next few months, she would realize that the apartment was deeply infected with mold, requiring ceiling replacement and chemical treatment on all her possessions.



As she let me in the door, both of us masked and trying to avoid breathing in the contaminated air, her energy dropped. Silence hung in the room as Millicent combed through mementos covered in some sort of substance, a seemingly unidentifiable composite of dust, paint, plaster, and mold. When she did speak, it was short. “I can’t do anything,” she said, “I had to walk away from everything.” In the bathroom, toothbrushes, unused for months, looked eerie next to the erupting ceiling above the toilet—under which sat a dirtied childhood photo, the glass now opaque.

Management, she says, told her to remove all of her property before any work could be done. At 77 years old, she was unable to transport her belongings by herself, and didn’t feel comfortable having her younger family members spend extended periods of time in a toxic environment.

In the year since the flooding she has spent around $3,000 on specialty movers and $2,000 to treat her mold-infested essentials, in addition to the thousands she paid on routine monthly maintenance fees before the building paused her payments, the $165 she is paying for a storage unit each month, and the accumulating cost of driving from different locations to check on the apartment. “I’m living out of my car almost,” she told me, jumping between family members’ homes as workers’ timelines change daily.

Black residents’ experiences at Esplanade Gardens are mirrored locally, across New York City, and nationally.

A 2019 study focused on Central Harlem, where the complex is located, found that aging in place is particularly hard for older Black residents in gentrifying communities. Researchers noted that “gentrification may increase the invisibility of aging adults by contributing to indirect and direct processes that erase people and places of significance.” The researchers highlight how overlapping changes—financial, cultural, interpersonal—work to devalue an entire generation of Harlem’s Black residents.

“In this way,” they write, “Harlem is not simply a neighborhood, it is an example of Black placemaking, evidenced by participants’ reflections of how residents were able to transform what others deemed as disorder into authentic experiences, community, and spaces of inclusion and celebration.”

New York State Representative Al Taylor, who both represents residents at and is a commercial tenant of Esplanade, has called on the city to take more responsibility. “Residents have a reason to be upset,” Taylor wrote last fall.

Around the city, older Black New Yorkers are less likely to own their homes than their white counterparts, and homeownership is a well-documented tool for transferring wealth to future generations. Esplanade shareholders told me that dreams of passing along their apartments to children and grandchildren get grimmer by the day, as they are forced to choose between selling for their personal health and weathering the capital improvements in hopes of better days.

The Mitchell-Lama program that birthed Esplanade still exists. But since its introduction in the 1950s, the city has transitioned the way it thinks and provides affordable housing to middle-income communities. For decades, those in power in New York have shifted from developing, dedicating, and filling entire buildings only with middle-income residents to the model the city has now: earmarking a percentage of units in new developments for low and moderate earners.

The earmarking technique keeps developers’ pockets full and accessible housing availability slim, said Kavita Kulkarni, a researcher at Princeton who has written on ​​affective economies of race and housing in NYC. Kulkarni noted that these programs exist inside a larger ecosystem, and “to put the preservation of affordable housing on these residents, I don’t think that’s right.” Part of the issue may be the pure size of Esplanade, said Kulkarni, who has researched smaller Mitchell-Lamas. “The idea that a single board of directors can adequately and efficiently govern a complex of 1,800-plus units seems a bit pie in the sky.”

Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of public housing units have been demolished since the 1990s. Each year, some 10,000 units are lost to decay, with the capital project backlog for existing buildings growing by more than $3 billion a year, per 2018 reporting in Mother Jones. From Nixon declaring a moratorium on housing spending in 1973 to Reagan slashing operating funds in the 1980s to Clinton signing an emergency spending bill with a $2.3 billion cut to a program for low-income tenants in May 1998, public housing in the U.S. has been fighting an uphill battle for decades.

The local shift in housing infrastructure across the city and the national assault on public funding has culminated in a labyrinthine relationship between NYC’s housing department and the residents of Mitchell-Lama buildings. Even in my call with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the conversation was filled with clarifications and uncertainties about what the agency would, or could, do. While HPD is not Esplanade’s landlord, it does dictate certain rules and regulations, oversees the program, and operates a phone number that provides assistance for people looking to apply to Mitchell-Lama buildings.

For Bakry Elmedni, a professor at Long Island University Brooklyn, this decades-long shift away from dedicated middle-income buildings across the city is hurting the very groups Mitchell-Lama was made to serve. “There is no doubt by any statistics the losers in all of this would be people of color,” he said. The creators of Mitchell-Lama, Elmedni told me, lacked foresight, effectively telling shareholders, “Enjoy success now and deal with whatever challenges as you go down the road.”

In Eula May McNair’s apartment, we oscillate between stories of having her daughters’ friends fill her living room and her grandchildren fill the extra bedroom—which now sits empty because she feared for their health during the capital projects. She used to be a receptionist for an apartment complex just down the road, which she brings up when frustrated about how the office at Esplanade treats residents. Then Eula hands me a four-decades-old newspaper clipping highlighting this work, describing her as “a person with tremendous energy and, at the same time, a high degree of patience, tolerance, and understanding.” It still fits her to a tee. Except, she’s running out of patience.

For months, Eula has been losing weight. She told her doctor it was the mold from the apartment floods and, doubting her, he completed a litany of other tests. It isn’t cancer. It isn’t this, or that. She’s informed management, and yet her floors sit unchanged, never recovered from the flow from bursting pipes that ravaged her home. Eula, who used to be around 160 pounds and now sits at about 120, says she keeps eating, hasn’t changed anything about her routine, and wakes up feeling sicker and sicker each day.

“People who live here suffer,” Eula said. “Why do I got to suffer?”