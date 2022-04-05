How the “Jewel of Harlem” Became Unlivable

In January, the survivors of the Bronx fire and victims’ families filed five lawsuits against the building owners for neglect, hoping to hold those who let violations pile up to some level of accountability. Yet this doesn’t change the pain and lifelong trauma inflicted upon these primarily Black and immigrant New Yorkers.

Residents at Esplanade Gardens watched the Bronx fire in horror—empathizing with those living conditions and fearing that their building may be the next to crumble. Esplanade residents see themselves in the post-tragedy reporting, too, because they’ve been filing complaints and sounding alarms for years about their dangerous living conditions. In the past two years, co-op owners have called 311 hundreds of times, including in dozens of instances of fire-related concerns like lack of heat, door and window issues, and electrical problems. Residents also recount flooding so intense it spills out into the hallways, or flows down the stairs, or disrupts elevator use, potentially making viable emergency exits inaccessible. Following the Bronx fire, workers went around Esplanade to check if front doors were able to close, but Eula says they didn’t examine other aspects within her unit that could also trigger fires.

Moiré Davis has lived in Esplanade Gardens for 18 years and been the board president about five. She is tasked with making a lot of the technical decisions in the building, overseeing the day-to-day at the complex. She has become a kind of controversial figure, with some residents claiming Moiré can be dismissive or resentful. Some have even crafted petitions to remove her from the board.