The Bronx Fire Is Eric Adams’s First Big Test After a Bumbling Start to His Mayorship

The Times also noted that one of the founders of the investment group that owns the building had been named to Adams’s housing-specific transition team. But Adams, already facing bad press over a series of mayoral appointments, downplayed institutional responsibility for the first disaster to occur under his watch. In a Monday press conference, the mayor suggested launching a public service announcement reminding residents to close apartment doors if they’re forced to flee.

On election night, as Adams prepared to accept his long-anticipated victory over a mask-burning vigilante, he told a crowd of supporters that it was the day the city would “take off the intramural jersey” and “put on one jersey: Team New York.” Two months later and just two weeks into Adams’s tenure, it seems Team New York is mostly Team Cop, Team Business, and Team Some of Us Get to Do Whatever We Want. Before Adams was sworn in during an indulgent ceremony moments after the ball dropped on New Year’s Day, the question of how the pro-cop Democrat might actually govern was the subject of some debate. Tellingly, most of the murkiness seemed to rely on his overlapping identities as a vegan, a meditator, and former police, rather than his habit of deflecting criticism with absurd metaphors or chuckling about a fabricated speech.

Last week, the politician who ran as a blue-collar candidate who lifted himself out of poverty casually, if unintentionally, derided the 2.5 million workers who make the city run with comments referring to service workers as “low-skill” people without academic achievements, then used his former life as a dishwasher in an apology. The tone was that of someone who believes that anyone who pulled himself up out of the ranks of low-wage workers can say whatever he wants. The former cop who insisted he’d carry his own gun and sheepdog his way through political office turned around and tried to hire his own brother as a deputy commissioner in charge of the mayor’s safety for $240,000 a year. The last job that this brother, Bernard Adams, held was as the “assistant director of parking” for a university several states away. Separately, Mayor Adams is facing criticism for hiring Philip Banks, an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal corruption investigation, as a deputy mayor.