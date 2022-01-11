The Bronx Fire Is Eric Adams’s First Big Test After a Bumbling Start to His Mayorship

As mayor, Adams is ready to take advantage of every latitude afforded him, and he’s governing with a sort of winking disingenuousness.

But what else should we expect from a guy who got away with arguably the most clumsy residency stunt in recent memory, or who now-famously drove his Prius over the sidewalk and caused an early-morning traffic jam, only to turn around and yell “got you” at the reporter who recorded the scene? As mayor, Adams is ready to take advantage of every latitude afforded him, and he’s governing with a sort of winking disingenuousness that insists any loophole he finds in ethics laws is just swagger and every problem he encounters can be solved by a little “rise and grind.” The whiplash of his first few weeks in office is made more acute by the fact that Adams pulls his soundbites from such a wild medley of culture-war staples. Over the weekend, facing questions from reporters about the appointment of his brother, he said it was crucial to have someone he could personally trust. “You have an increase of anarchists in this city, country. We have a serious problem with white supremacy,” he said, a call-back to his earlier conviction that protests were spearheaded by “professional” anarchists bussed in from outside New York. Does this man really believe he’s under bodily threat from antifa?

The theme of Adams’s first 100 days in office—GSD, or Get Stuff Done—is incidentally a sanitized version of an acronym printed on motivational posters and mugs by guys who refer to themselves as “serial entrepreneurs,” which makes sense considering the mayor’s penchant for glib catchphrases that signal a willingness to work. His team has attributed the GSD sentiment, so far, to riding a CitiBike, sliding down a fire pole, salting his steps during a snowstorm, and promising a former cop portrayed by Al Pacino in a seminal 1973 film will get some “long-deserved” recognition. But even the whistle-blowing policeman Frank Serpico, the fleeting subject of Adams’s GSD attitude, appears to think the mayor has better things to do.

Most of the stuff the mayor has actually gotten done, unsurprisingly, is related to reinforcing the NYPD in ways both symbolic and real. In Adams’s New York, cops respond to 911 calls right away; they are so strong they can, quite absurdly, hurt a grown man just by shaking his hand. Even for the beginning of a new politician’s term, and even for New York, the propaganda is a bit much. Concurrently, Adams has brought back the controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded in 2020 and promised to flood the subways with police. Progressive advocates are not thrilled with either policy, considering that both practices have criminalized vulnerable and homeless populations in the past. Outside of policing, his greatest early accomplishments have been keeping schools open and securing a series of loans from Goldman Sachs to keep hospitals afloat—loans that were actually negotiated long before his term but which the mayor’s office revived as a signature Adams-era form of Covid-19 aid.

Every mayor is to some extent a mascot, and never more so than during their first weeks in office. It remains to be seen what New York Adams will actually be interesting in governing, outside of the people who are afraid to ride the subway and the people who get paid overtime to patrol it: After all, only one-quarter of registered voters cast ballots in the election he won. But the Bronx fire, a disaster with material culprits that occurred barely his second week into the job, is a reminder that being mayor is about more than lobbing slogans around. It’s a skill set that may not come as easily to Adams. “If we take one message from this,” the mayor said in one of his many visits to the site of the Bronx fire over the last few days, it should be: “Close the door.” “We’re going to double down on that message,” he said. “Muscle memory is everything.”