Democratic Elites Don’t Understand the Class Culture Gap

Understanding the class culture gap starts from two principles: Parents raise their kids to succeed at the jobs available to them, and people use what tools they have in the eternal scrum for social honor.

Non-elite parents value obedience more than creativity: Being disruptive may help Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, but among non-elites, it just gets you fired. A huge amount of political science literature encodes this as “authoritarian personality,” unselfconsciously interpreting lack of social privilege as a character flaw.

People in the middle of status hierarchies are more conformist than those above and those below, motivated by fear of status loss; Barbara Ehrenreich called it the fear of falling. While elites feel free to chase unicorns, the fragile middle class worries about losing what it has, leading to rarely understood, class-linked differences on taxation and social redistribution. Americans who didn’t attend college are 24 percentage points less likely than college grads to favor increasing the maximum tax rate. Middle-income voters are less likely than either the rich or poor to think that government should provide more assistance, so it’s not surprising that noncollege voters in households earning $30,000 to $80,000 opposed making Biden’s childcare tax credit permanent. Racism plays a role, but so does class: People working very hard at not-very-fulfilling jobs resent paying taxes to support those who aren’t working. About two-thirds of white and Latino noncollege voters (and nearly 60 percent of Black and Asian-Pacific Islander ones) support work requirements for those on food stamps … yikes. As a progressive, I favor empowering the middle class rather than starving the poor, but Americans typically think the GOP is better at creating good-paying jobs and conveying respect for hard work. That’s political malpractice, especially since many Latinos and Asian Americans came to the United States precisely to pursue the American dream through hard work.

The class culture gap extends to “social” issues. It takes self-discipline to show up, on time and without “an attitude,” to blue- and pink-collar jobs, so non-elites of all races highly value the traditional institutions that anchor self-discipline: religion, the military, and “family values.” My crowd in San Francisco scorns such institutions and stresses instead its “sophistication,” a.k.a. the way elites display their cultural capital to others in the elite class through artisanal spiritualities and teeny, tiny portions of labor-intensive food. While elites look down on non-elites as unsophisticated, non-elites look down on elites as insincere and place a higher value on their own unadorned “straight talk.” Trump taps into this brilliantly. His own personal fury at elites is sincere—he was never accepted by New York society—and the coarse and transgressive tropes that so revolt me feel delicious to his followers for precisely that reason: Trump’s their middle finger.