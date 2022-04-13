Furman said that inflation would increase only by one or two-tenths of a percentage point were the expanded credit still in place. He argued that the additional cost a family would pay due to increased inflation would be far outweighed by the benefits of having the expanded credit in place; he estimated that a household earning $30,000 per year, and spending $30,000 per year, would only pay an additional $60 per year because of inflation. When compared to the extra $3,000 or $3,600 per child that family would otherwise receive, that amount is negligible, Furman said. He also noted that the current maximum credit of $2,000 per child is not indexed for inflation, meaning that its value is lower than intended.

Because families will soon be receiving the second half of their credit from last year, if they have not already filed their taxes, the impact of inflation may not have fully hit them yet. “I do think darker times are in the far future for low income families,” said Elaine Maag, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. Data shows that low income families typically use their tax returns to pay off debts and cover everyday expenses. “Once the tax refund is spent, the typical pattern is that families start to get behind again. And so extending the monthly child tax credit now could hopefully keep people from getting behind and going through that cycle of bust and boom, over and over,” Maag said. Research from the Tax Policy Center published last month further shows that some lower-income families are at risk of not receiving the full credit because they are not planning to file taxes this year.

“I do think darker times are in the far future for low income families.”

It’s unclear whether the expanded child tax credit will be reinstated any time soon. Democrats are working on a successor bill to Build Back Better that Manchin can support, but it will likely be focused on lowering prescription drug prices, energy policy and cutting the deficit. (Even if Manchin did get on board, Democrats might have another problem in Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who is opposed to raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans—one of the revenue streams for such a bill that Manchin would support.)