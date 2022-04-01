Republicans Say “Woke” Wall Street Is Boycotting Fossil Fuels. The Numbers Prove Otherwise.

I asked Isaac what it would take for him to feel more positively about BlackRock, and what might keep them off the blacklist the Texas comptrollers’ office is in the process of compiling. He said he’d like to see them leave Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative that organizes around climate-related shareholder resolutions, and “abandon their net-zero commitments.”

Facing pressure from climate campaigners, BlackRock has gotten somewhat more active in the last several years in joining shareholder resolutions calling for climate-related disclosures and emissions reductions targets at oil and gas companies, and voted against ExxonMobil management last year in support of board challengers from the climate-focused hedge fund Engine No. 1. A report from the non-profit ShareAction released in December found that BlackRock voted for 56 percent of climate resolutions, below the average among other asset managers signed on to Climate Action 100+ and NZAMA. But it’s worth noting that neither BlackRock nor any other financial institution could single-handedly push through a climate-related shareholder resolution, even if it wanted to. While Isaac noted his concern for energy-company shareholders’ best interest, a majority of shareholders need to vote for the sorts of resolutions he opposes in order for them to pass. Even if shareholder resolutions have picked up at oil and gas companies, bank and asset manager financing for those firms has continued to be generous.

Asset managers are also major shareholders in the banks cited in “Banking on Climate Chaos,” but so far don’t appear to have raised concerns about the hundreds of billions they’re still pouring into fossil fuel companies each year. Cushing, at the Sierra Club, hopes that might change in banks’ annual general meetings this spring, where shareholders vote on various proposals. “The voting approach of the big asset managers and investors toward banks is still very much in its infancy,” Cushing says. “They are not articulating clear enough expectations and guidelines for how they will be voting on shareholder resolutions or corporate director votes, based on key climate metrics.”