Is Ecofeminism Due for a Comeback?

Ecofeminist principles have been crucial in many times and places, including contemporary South Asian politics. The Chipko movement, for example, emerged in the early 1970s in India’s Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, where widespread deforestation had led to severe flooding, washing away homes, killing locals, and depleting resources available to those still living in the region. A group of largely female villagers organized a number of non-violent confrontations with lumber company employees, involving drums, song (“What do the forests bear? Soil, water and pure air”), and the physical protection of trees (“chipko,” which means hug, is the inspiration for the English-language concept of “tree-huggers”). While this work predated the coining of the term “ecofeminism,” in affirming inherent value in the lives of women, the poor, and the forest, and challenging the male-dominated corporatist view of the region’s abundant life as inert resources, Chipko activists articulated ideals that are now considered central to the the global ecofeminist effort.



Today, South Asia remains a stronghold of ecofeminism. One of the most famous self-identified ecofeminists in the world is Vandana Shiva, a Chipko volunteer, a controversial leader in India’s anti-GMO movement, and an advocate of responsible agriculture more generally. Like her Western counterparts, Shiva has been criticized for espousing essentialist views, but she has also helped to establish seed banks in India, promote biodiversity conservation, and challenge the “dead Earth” perspective that treats nature and human culture as separate, the planet as an exploitable entity, and modern science as the means of control. In 2014, Shiva told an audience she saw two trends in the world: “One: a trend of diversity, democracy, freedom, joy, culture—people celebrating their lives,” she said. “And the other: monocultures, deadness. Everyone depressed. Everyone on Prozac. More and more young people unemployed. We don’t want that world of death.”

Ecofeminism also remains potent in Latin America, particularly among Indigenous women fighting to protect the Amazon. In Ecuador, for example, Indigenous women have put themselves in between developers and the forests, fending off drilling, mining, and logging even in the face of abuse at home and in public. They’ve also drawn connections between the work of resource extraction and gendered violence, not just theoretically but at work in the real world. “When these extraction projects come onto their [Indigenous] territory, it’s completely devastating to their way of life—their waterways, their environment, their culture,” Leila Salazar-López, executive director of the conservation nonprofit Amazon Watch, told this magazine in 2018. “But these oil companies and security forces also bring sexual and domestic violence.”