Democracy May Be in Danger

Any amount of interference in the capitalist marketplace was anathema to right-wing conservatives, but in order to counter it, they would need a plausible theory of why such intervention—despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary—was unnecessary or counterproductive. In her essay “From the exclusion of the people in neoliberalism to publicity without a public,” Regina Queiroz expounds on why opponents of state regulation and Keynesian fiscal policy could not simply revert to classical economic theory as first laid out by Adam Smith. Smith, she explains, while expressing admiration for a free market guided by what he called an “invisible hand,” did not deny the existence of public goods (such as education) that the state was obliged to provide, as neoliberalism does. Queiroz summarizes: “Smith accepts the existence of a public interest independent of individuals’ particular interests; on his view, the political life depends on intentional and collective deliberation on the interests of all.” This was, of course, also the view of Smith’s equivalent in the realm of liberal political philosophy, John Locke, for whom the legitimacy of government depended on the consent of the governed.

Neoliberalism, in contrast, Queiroz continues, denies the sovereignty of the people in political as well as economic matters. This is what the phrase “exclusion of the people in neoliberalism” in her article’s title references. Sovereignty, according to adherents of the neoliberal faith, belongs to the capitalist marketplace, which if properly constituted has no need of government intervention, and therefore no need for the populace to be involved in setting or approving governmental policy relating to the economy (and, of course, everything relates to the economy, in one way or another). The other part of Queiroz’s article, referred to in the title as “publicity without a public,” is based on Immanuel Kant’s hypothetical publicity test: “All actions relating to the rights of other human beings are wrong if their maxim is incompatible with publicity.” Queiroz contends that neoliberal politicians adhere to the following, and opposite, maxim: “pursue neoliberal goals by letting people think (wrongly) that other legitimate goals are being pursued.” She maintains further: “This maxim stems from the fact that their goal—‘overcoming’ public deliberation—will be more easily attained if it is kept secret.” Without public deliberation, of course, a public has no real political existence.