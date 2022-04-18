Will the Democrats Fight to Save Democracy?

It’s been thoroughly overtaken by events since, but by the time the midterm elections roll around in November, the implications of Congress’s failure to pass democratic reforms this term will be clear to all. In fact, the right’s efforts to suppress the vote have already had an impact. In Texas, for instance, 30 percent of the absentee ballots received in the state’s most populous counties were rejected ahead of the March primaries, thanks to new restrictions. In the 2020 election, by contrast, election officials rejected less than 1 percent of absentee ballots. The confusion sown by the attack on early voting and other restrictions is precisely what the state’s Republicans intended. And the right’s drive for similar legislation across the country is only intensifying. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 96 new bills restricting voting rights had been prefiled or introduced in our state legislatures by mid-January of this year—a 39 percent increase over 2021.

On top of that, states are in the middle of a redistricting cycle many feared Republicans would dominate just as they did after 2010’s census. But while Democrats have been more competitive in district drawing than expected, reformers are still justifiably dismayed that the process remains a game won by ruthless, zero-sum strategizing—especially since it’s being refereed by a conservative-dominated judiciary. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court revived an Alabama congressional map that a lower court had struck down for its dilution of Black votes and signaled that in future rulings it would scrutinize Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act—which says regulations that abridge the voting rights of racial and ethnic minorities are discriminatory regardless of intent.

Advocates for democratic reform came into the Biden administration hoping that legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would set things straight—if not in time for this year’s midterms, then certainly by 2024, when Donald Trump and his supporters in state government are sure to try again to steal the election if his campaign comes up short. But by the end of January, reform bills had been defeated three times in the Senate—thanks entirely to Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to killing the filibuster and their ambivalence about the democratic reform push overall. And while the term’s not out, there’s little reason to believe the push will be revived before the midterms: Political science, electoral history, and Biden’s current poll numbers all suggest that the Democrats are likely to lose their governing majority. Is the democratic project doomed? Not necessarily. But we’ll have a hard time productively moving forward if we don’t understand why the Democratic Party and this particular reform effort have failed.

Democratic leaders should be given their due: With a pandemic and a wide array of competing issues on the table, the party found the nerve to put democratic reform near the top of the legislative agenda and began its push with a genuinely historic and ambitious piece of legislation. The For the People Act, which would have standardized federal elections with inclusive regulations on early voting, instituted automatic voter registration, preempted restrictive voter-ID laws, and banned partisan gerrymandering, among other provisions, was a fairly comprehensive response not only to the novel anti-democratic threat posed by the radicalizing right, but to long-standing problems that troubled reformers long before the rise of Donald Trump—from campaign finance to government ethics. Paired with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an update to the 1965 Voting Rights Act necessitated by the Supreme Court’s disastrous, suppression-enabling ruling in 2013’s Shelby County v. Holder, the For the People Act might have shored up our political institutions for a long time to come, while paving the way for long-term reform projects like the elimination of the Electoral College and the remaking or elimination of the U.S. Senate.

But both bills faced the same basic obstacle confronting most of the Democratic Party’s legislative agenda: the Senate filibuster. Unlike the economic proposals Senate Democrats have worked to fit into budget reconciliation bills that can pass by simple majorities, non-spending items like political reforms have to be passed as ordinary legislation. Republicans, therefore, could block reform bills unless Democrats garnered 60 votes to move them forward—in other words, with a 50–50 Senate, Democrats would have had to find 10 Republicans willing to speak out and stand against their own party’s attacks on the democratic process. That wasn’t going to happen. Instead, activists, and, eventually, most Democrats, hoped that the Senate Democrats would turn to the nuclear option—a rules change by simple majority vote that would have allowed the party to pass the reform bills, and perhaps the rest of Biden’s agenda, by simple majorities.