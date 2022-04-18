Will the Democrats Fight to Save Democracy?

Really, the failure of the For the People Act and the other reform bills can be understood in part as a consequence of the very problems they might have gone some way toward fixing. “I don’t know what the phrase is,” Levin said. “A profile in cowardice? It’s a profile in the failure of our campaign finance system, which leads senators to side with their donors over their constituents and believe that they’re able to do that because the system is already rigged enough that they can hope to survive.”

This analysis really gets to the heart of things. Because for all the claptrap Manchin and Sinema have spouted about the filibuster facilitating bipartisan compromise and building unity, their opposition to eliminating it is most intelligible as a matter of material politics. As right-leaning Democrats, they, their donors, and their moderate-to-conservative constituents in West Virginia and Arizona have real reason to fear the policy consequences of its elimination and the corresponding increase in Democratic power it would have brought about. As long as the filibuster remains in place, there’s little hope of Democrats ever passing, say, a Green New Deal. Even if Manchin and Sinema had agreed to a carve-out specifically for democratic reform legislation, that crack in the firmament undoubtedly would have led to the filibuster’s eventual death. And, importantly, the success of the reform push probably would have made it at least a little easier for Democrats to win and keep Congress, another change that might have nudged policy leftward.

Manchin and Sinema managed to obfuscate these factors in their defenses of the filibuster with appeals to the need for consensus. Here, they took advantage of rhetoric—on bipartisanship and the need to bring the parties together—that Democrats of all stripes have long deployed. And it’s fairly clear this rhetoric has undermined support for eliminating the filibuster among the broader public. While polls suggested that the provisions of the For the People Act were generally popular, voters were demonstrably more apprehensive about the prospect of the Democrats going nuclear. In April 2021, a survey from the group Data for Progress asked respondents whether they would support measures to end partisan gerrymandering “such that if one party won about half the votes in a state, they should be able to win about half the congressional seats in that state.” The idea in itself was supported by a 17-point margin, with 51 percent of respondents in favor and 34 percent of respondents opposed. But when the question was phrased to ask whether Democrats should eliminate the filibuster to pass redistricting reform without Republicans, the margin fell to 5 points—with a narrow 47 percent plurality in support and 42 percent opposed.