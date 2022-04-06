The Invention of “Accidents”

There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price by Jessie Singer Buy on Bookshop

That day in court, Singer barely registered the word “accident” and “did not question it.” Yet she noticed how many people were dying preventable deaths, as her friend had, and how many of those deaths were written off as “accidents.” On the very same bike path where Ng died, Singer found, a doctor had been run over and killed by a police tow truck driver less than a year earlier. And in 2017, a terrorist plowed a truck full speed down the path, killing eight people and maiming many others. “The accident that killed Eric was a road map for a murderer,” Singer observes. For the past 15 years, she has continued to paint and install ghost bikes; to date, she has worked on more than 250 bikes in New York alone. And working with Transportation Alternatives, she helped launch a campaign called “Crash, Not Accident” to pressure the media and public officials to stop using the word “accident” when referring to vehicular crashes.

There Are No Accidents looks at a wider range of fatalities that have been chalked up, at various times in the past century, as accidents or mere flukes: not just car crashes but also toxic chemical spills, catastrophic mine explosions, collapsed bridges, the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes, opioid overdoses, and more. In chapter after chapter, Singer makes the case that we should think of accidents not as “chance mishaps but systemic inevitabilities.” The stories she tells share a theme: that in the U.S. whether a person’s death is deemed an accident or not is largely a measure of that person’s proximity to power. The “power to demand that your workplace is safe, the power to fireproof your home, the power to drive instead of walk” all lower the risk of so-called accidental death. Because accidents, she argues, often provide cover for flaws in infrastructure, systemic racism, ableism, and a host of other ills.

The vogue for declaring certain categories of death “accidents” is older than we may think. “From the Industrial Revolution onward, powerful corporate interests insisted that fallible people were the source of all accidents,” Singer writes. Railroads provided some of the earliest data for accidental worker deaths; almost half of those injured or killed on the job were workers who connected train cars. Many were dismissed as “careless, drunk, or dumb.” When newspapers began reporting on the death toll of railroad workers (recorded at 11,000 in 1892), Congress took note and passed the Safety Appliance Act. The act mandated automatic couplers, saving workers the trouble of standing between two railcars and jeopardizing their lives. The number of lives lost to coupling train cars dropped by thousands in subsequent years. The problem was not individual reckless workers but an unsafe system.