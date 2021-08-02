The Liberals Who Weakened Trust in Government

There were, in other words, many good reasons to have become deeply skeptical of and alienated by the promises of the postwar order and the political constraints upon which it relied—even before, and beyond, the growth of the public-interest movement. That was true some time before the economic problems of the 1970s, which made clear that liberals were in fact unable to assure prosperity through careful economic management. The willingness of business to tolerate regulation, taxes, and labor unions had broken down under the competitive pressures and slowing profitability of the decade, and the old promises could no longer be fulfilled.

At times, contemporary liberals convey nostalgia for the postwar years—a time when government was secure and confident, when people like Commager could easily celebrate the state as the bearer of authority and expertise, managing the economy for the good of all. Some of the longing for a “new New Deal” and hopes that the Biden administration might bring back a more regulated, managed capitalism reflect this aspiration. But, in truth, the liberal order that took shape in the years that followed World War II was actually quite different from the politics of the New Deal itself, which had emerged from the chaotic uprisings of the 1930s and the ideal of social democratic citizenship that threaded through the decade. In a way, as Jamelle Bouie has recently written in The New York Times, the New Deal has come to embody a promise that was never fully realized, a political vision that connects material equality and democratic representation but has never really come to pass. Looking back on the prosperity of the postwar years and the liberal politics that prevailed can mean overlooking the real compromises and retrenchment that had already taken place by that time.

One of the fascinating aspects of Sabin’s book is the resonance it finds between liberal disaffection with government and regulation, and the rise of libertarianism in the 1970s. At the Democratic National Convention in 1980, Ted Kennedy boasted that “while others talked of free enterprise … it was the Democratic Party that acted and we ended excessive regulation in the airline and trucking industry, and we restored competition in the marketplace.” It was rhetoric oddly similar to that of Ronald Reagan, who in his first presidential campaign in 1975 promised the American people “a leadership that listens to them, relies on them and seeks to return government to them.” Tactically and strategically, the public-interest movement positioned itself as a mobilization of outsiders that was at the same time committed to working within the system. The strategies they relied on—journalistic investigation, public reports, lawsuits—eschewed mass political mobilization, either in the form of demonstrations or strikes or through the electoral system. The irony was that achieving the ends they sought might have required a very different form of politics—one that moved out of the courtroom and into the streets, that sought to exercise power rather than critiquing it from outside.

And yet—despite Sabin’s suggestion that the moral crusade of Nader and the public-interest movement was self-defeating in its rejection of institutions, its insistence on the necessity of fundamental rather than incremental change—the public-interest critique has had a more complex legacy. Yes, it helped to reinforce skepticism about government service and the benevolence of state power. But viewed another way, its stance toward traditional liberalism and government regulation helped to stimulate the anarchist politics that powered Occupy 10 years ago and helped to push thinking about economic inequality and corporate power into the mainstream of American political life. Its ambivalence toward the Democratic Party was present in the Bernie Sanders campaigns of 2016 and 2020, and in various left efforts to unseat long-standing centrists in primaries.