Why Is the U.N.’s Climate Panel Tiptoeing Around Fossil Fuels?

Like energy policy in the U.S., the Summaries for Policymakers of the IPCC are subject to political pressures from fossil fuel interests. Summaries are initially drafted in bite-size 300-word increments by subject-area experts who then fight for space about what can be included. In the two weeks before the report is released, governmental delegations go line by line through that text and negotiate over what gets included and what doesn’t. As a result of haggling by some of the world’s biggest polluters, the most recent summary presents a broad and euphemistic menu of routes toward a “substantial reduction in fossil fuel use,” many of which involve technologies that remain infeasible. For example, this most recent summary heavily emphasizes carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS, arguing that “decommissioning and reduced utilization of existing fossil fuel based power sector infrastructure, retrofitting existing installations with CCS, switches to low carbon fuels and cancellation of new coal installations without CCS are major options” for meeting emissions targets. That’s despite abundant evidence that carbon capture isn’t as easy or as effective as many want it to be.

So which governments pushed for these modifications? “To me the extremes are the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and India,” someone involved in drafting the report who attended the approval plenary and asked to remain anonymous told me. Saudi Arabia was particularly active this year, pushing to excise clear language about phasing out fossil fuels and criticisms of carbon dioxide removal. As Climate Home News’ Chloé Farand reported, the oil-exporting country fought to include several references to commercially unproven technologies that could extend the life of coal, oil, and gas assets. “The Saudis tried to remove the word ‘carbon’ from almost all sections” and replace it with ‘greenhouse gases,’ the source said.

Another notable wording tweak involves the word “unabated,” as in “unabated” coal or gas-fired power plants that don’t capture some segment of the emissions they produce. The word “unabated” appears sporadically in the full report and not at all in the 145-page technical summary. It’s foregrounded in the Summary for Policymakers, however, where references to the need to phase-out fossil fuels were qualified to name only “unabated” fossil fuels or those without CCS as the problem. Critics argue that leaves the door open to continued fossil fuel development, by implying that existing and new infrastructure can be easily outfitted with technology that—per the IPCC’s definition—eliminate at least 90 percent of their carbon emissions. These capacities don’t yet exist at any meaningful scale, and fossil fuel-producing governments have consistently fought to exclude recognition of the considerable challenges they face from the SPM; only one sentence on this was included in the final version of the SPM, although there’s an extended discussion about it in the full text.