Servant of the People Captured the Possibilities of Ukrainian Democracy

It should be acknowledged that Goloborodko’s governance, at least over the course of the first season, is a bit of a mess. At first, the role of president appears ceremonial; Goloborodko’s job is to look presentable on television and to read scripted remarks prepared for him by the wily Prime Minister Yuriy Ivanovich Chuiko (Stanislav Boklan), who seems to run the government on behalf of those aforementioned oligarchs. Goloborodko resists the trappings of the presidency, from the vulgar off-the-books mansion built by his predecessor to the private limos to (at least initially) any security detail; he imagines he can bike or take public transit to work with nothing to fear from his fellow citizens. Dismayed at the quality of civil servants in the capital—every member of Chuiko’s rubber-stamp parliament lives in obscene luxury funded by shameless looting of public services—he makes the questionable decision to fill his Cabinet entirely with childhood friends. Thus his ex-wife, a bank teller, becomes finance minister; a beat cop who refuses to take bribes (Oleksandr Pikalov) becomes defense minister; and the loutish actor Sergei Viktorovich Mukhin (Yevhen Koshovy) becomes foreign minister. Appointing unqualified cronies to top government posts is an odd way to fight corruption, and some critics have accused the real Zelenskiy of following suit, but it does make for good comedy (Koshovy in particular steals every scene he’s in), and it contains a kernel of serious political critique: Servant suggests that in a country where integrity is an impediment to political advancement, honest public servants can only be found working the most mundane jobs in total obscurity.



Servant suggests that in a country where integrity is an impediment to political advancement, honest public servants can only be found working the most mundane jobs in total obscurity.

For a country that has been libeled by Kremlin propaganda as neo-Nazi—a charge some Americans on both left and right have accepted at face value—Ukraine as portrayed on Servant is curiously absent of any hint of far-right activity. That is not to say that the show whitewashes Ukrainian politics: It’s notable, given that Zelenskiy himself is Jewish, that his character is described in passing as ethnically Ukrainian, and there are scattered hints that at least one of the nefarious oligarchs is Jewish (as quite a few Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs actually are). But as a document of what Ukrainians were most concerned about in the years between the Maidan uprising and Putin’s full-scale invasion, Servant is singularly focused on the battle against corruption and pays minimal attention to divisions over language, ethnicity, or history.

Speaking of history, Goloborodko’s training in that discipline is the basis for a running gag in which he is visited by the apparitions of dead world leaders with lessons—not always helpful ones—on how to govern. Abraham Lincoln, Julius Caesar, Che Guevara, and Louis XVI all make appearances in Goloborodko’s subconscious, but the most memorable such episode comes at the end of the first season, when Goloborodko confronts the sixteenthth-century Russian Czar Ivan the Terrible. For the most part, Russia lingers in the background on Servant, which is concerned above all with Ukraine’s domestic politics. But it’s impossible to watch Zelenskiy stand up to the spirit of Russian autocracy and assert that Ukraine will follow its own unique path without thinking about how much blood Russia is spilling right now, seven years later, to block that path—and without feeling a little inspired. Right now Ukraine isn’t fighting for fascism or precisely for liberalism, but for its basic right to sovereignty. And what sovereignty really means, Servant of the People suggests, is that even a dysfunctional society is entitled to muddle through on its own terms.