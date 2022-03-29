The “Longest Month of My Life”: The Searing Grief of Ukrainian Refugees

An estimated 3.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and over 90 percent of them are women and children.

She was, like many Ukrainian refugees who fled to the European Union, stuck in a state of limbo. Although many who left Ukraine hoped the war would last a week or two, over four weeks in, there is no sign that it will end anytime soon. Out of a population of 44 million, an estimated 3.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and over 90 percent of them are women and children, as the vast majority of men between the ages of 18 and 60 cannot leave the country under martial law. Some want to go back to Ukraine. But returning home now is often not an option. Therefore, many are making contingency plans for an exile that they never thought would happen.

Redchenko was thinking about moving to a smaller town in Germany—she didn’t want to stay in Berlin, which is a center for refugees—or working at a seasonal restaurant this summer in an Italian town where she has friends. She hoped to return to Ukraine by the time her son was old enough to start school, but that would be in two years.

Others wanted to stay in the EU because so much had been destroyed already in Ukraine. Natalia Denisenko, 38, left Kryvyi Rih on March 4 with her two school-age children, leaving her husband and mother behind. She said that she couldn’t wait there for the city to become another Mariupol or another Kharkiv—two cities where many Ukrainians have been killed by Russia’s aerial bombardment. She was in Hamburg, headed to Bremen, where she was going to register—the first bureaucratic step in Germany to getting a job (she had worked as a teacher) and signing her kids up for school.