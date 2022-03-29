The “Longest Month of My Life”: The Searing Grief of Ukrainian Refugees

“I would like to stay here, because even if the war ends, there will be no prospects for children in Ukraine. Large cities have been bombed,” she said. She wanted her children to get a good education and live in a “normal, civilized country.” Neither she nor her kids knew any German. She granted that it was a tall order to try to stay, learn the language, and reunite her family, but said there was nothing “waiting for us in Ukraine to allow us to return to a normal life.”

Tetyana Grynova, 37, had wanted to go back to Ukraine, to Kyiv, where she is from, to try to pick up her aging parents, who refused to leave the city. But now it was too dangerous. She happened to be in Lviv on business the day the war broke out and drove to Berlin with her 9-year-old son. The month since Russia invaded Ukraine, she said, has been the “longest month of my life.”

She, like many, felt guilty for leaving her homeland behind. But she said she also had a child to take care of. “All of my work is for Ukraine,” she said. Carrying a Ukrainian flag, she was running a half-marathon each day, raising over $80,000 for various charities, including Come Back Alive, a group that provides personal protective equipment for the military. She hoped to return to Ukraine when the war was over. In the meantime, now staying in Amsterdam, she had enrolled her son in a Dutch school where she said the teachers and students were “very friendly” to Ukrainians, after he had been in remote schooling in Kyiv.