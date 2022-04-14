TNR Poll: Americans Agree Democracy Is Doomed, but Not About Why

Is there political hope in these glimmers of common ground? That, of course, remains to be seen; possibility can’t be measured by a poll. The Democratic base may need some persuading as to where the threats—and the proper remedies—really lie. At the same time, a bit of optimism might be eked from the suggestion that rank-and-file Republicans hold less anti-democratic views than many of their elected representatives. At bottom, however, this survey underscores the profound polarization of the nation. Nearly half of all Republicans and Democrats see members of the other party as threatening political enemies. While Republicans are slightly more likely to take this strong view—47 percent versus 43 percent of Democrats—the battle is clearly pitched.

If the ideal is a world in which neither party feels democracy is under siege, these warlike postures represent a grim finding. But if we accept the reality that Republicans view Democrats as a mortal threat, it’s pretty unavoidably incumbent upon Democrats to reciprocate. Perhaps we can be cheered, then, by the implacability of our fellow Americans. Read on for a deeper picture of the views of our friends, our neighbors, our political opponents—the ordinary people in whose hands the fate of our nation ultimately rests.

Democratic results in blue

Republican results in red

As you know, our federal political system and institutions are determined by the Constitution. Which of these best describes your feelings about how that system is working today?



Complete overhaul / major changes

48 44



Minor changes / working well

52 56



Which of the following comes closest to describing what democracy means to you?



Individual rights and liberties are protected

28 47



Decisions are made by a majority of citizens

39 22



The same laws apply to everyone

29 26



None of these

4 5

If the Democratic nominee is declared the winner of the next presidential election, do you think the Republicans will accept that result or work to overturn it?



Republicans will accept the result

30 67



Republicans will work to overturn the result

70 33

If the Republican nominee is declared the winner of the next presidential election, do you think the Democrats will accept that result or work to overturn it?



Democrats will accept the result

88 21



Democrats will work to overturn the result

12 79



Looking forward to the next 10 or 20 years, do you feel more confident or more worried about the future of democracy in America?

Confident

36 25



Worried

64 75

As you know, the U.S. Senate consists of two senators from each state. This gives Wyoming and Vermont, each with around 600,000 people, the same number of votes as California or Texas, which have tens of millions of people. Do you think this system is good because it gives a voice to small states, or is bad because it violates the principle of one person/one vote?



System is good

59 72



System is bad

41 28

Some people have suggested that the United States should split into two countries, one that is more conservative or “red” and one that is more progressive or “blue.” Do you favor or oppose this idea of dividing the United States into two countries?

Strongly favor

6 7



Somewhat favor

10 12



Somewhat oppose

16 16



Strongly oppose

68 65



If the United States did split into two countries, would you prefer to live in the more conservative or “red” country or the more progressive or “blue” country?

Prefer conservative

15 89



Prefer progressive

85 11



Thinking about the people who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, would you say that was more of an insurrection against the United States or more of an act of patriotism?

Insurrection

88 43



Act of patriotism

12 57

For each of the following, please indicate whether or not you feel this is a serious threat to democracy in America.



The influence of big money in elections



Serious threat

82 77



Not a threat

18 23 The possibility of political violence



Serious threat

81 61



Not a threat

19 39 Increasing economic power of the very wealthy



Serious threat

81 58



Not a threat

19 42 New election laws giving state legislatures more power to determine the winner of the presidential election in their state



Serious threat

73 51



Not a threat

27 49 The growing strength of white nationalist groups



Serious threat

82 38



Not a threat

18 62

Democrats committing election fraud



Serious threat

34 84



Not a threat

66 16

Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election



Serious threat

84 19



Not a threat

16 81 Filibusters in the U.S. Senate preventing the passage of legislation



Serious threat

63 39



Not a threat

37 61

Republicans making it harder for people to vote



Serious threat

85 16



Not a threat

15 84

Government mandates on vaccination and mask-wearing



Serious threat

20 60



Not a threat

80 40



Below are different proposals regarding democracy in America today. For each one, please indicate whether you think this proposal would strengthen or weaken democracy.

